You can't have a Hawaiian themed restaurant and not feature Spam. Hawaii is the biggest consumer of the canned meat product and has embraced its culinary possibilities, serving it in sushi (musubi), loco moco (rice with hamburger patty, fried egg and brown gravy) and all sorts of other dishes. Even McDonald's sells it on a platter with eggs and rice.
So when co-owner Karalee Fallert (Taco Boy, Park Cafe) was working on the menu with chef Jason DuPree for the Hawaiian-themed Wiki Wiki Sandbar restaurant, opening this fall on Folly Beach, she knew they had to get comfortable with Spam.
And boy did they. The menu has Spam in all sorts of dishes as I found out at a recent tasting of some Wiki Wiki dishes. The sliders come with a thick slice of seared Spam glazed in a bit of brown sugar and nestled inside a soft and sweet King's Hawaiian roll. A spicy sambol aioli and a couple of pickles balance out the sweetness and make for a surprisingly tasty snack. (I started the tasting skeptical of Spam.) Fallert says the Spam sliders will be featured on the porch menu. "We're putting some picnic tables outside for people coming right from the beach and the menu will be casual and affordable."
Wiki Sticks are fried Spam fingers, which you can dip in any number of sauce options like Thai chili or the creamy Wiki Wiki White Sauce, which DuPree describes as a cross between Yum Yum and Alabama sauce.
The brunch burger will be stacked with a slice of Spam, a fried egg, burger and American cheese. Fallert's business partner April Bennett says it's designed to be the ultimate hangover cure.
For those looking for cleaner eats, not every dish will have Spam on it, or even meat for that matter. "Hawaiian food is very meat heavy, but we know that people are trying to eat clean, so we have plenty of items that cater to plant-based diets," says Fallert, who lists sweet and sour tofu, beet and macadamia nut poke and roasted rainbow carrots with sauteed kale and pineapple yogurt sauce as examples that DuPree has come up with. "It's fun stuff that's not contrived," she says.
When Fallert first started ruminating on Hawaiian food, she had yet to visit the island itself. She had encountered the cuisine in California while traveling and visiting tiki bars. Hawaiian fare reminded her of Southern food and she thought it would translate easily for local diners. "I was at a Hawaiian barbecue place and I said why not have this in the South," she says. "We have everything here to make for an epic experience."
Pork, rice, macaroni salad, Hawaii's popular plate lunches, all of these aspects of Hawaiian food are familiar to Southern diners, and Wiki Wiki is looking to bridge that gap. One dish she expects will give locals some trouble is Kalua pork, the shredded pork dish that resembles Southern pulled pork but is cooked using a wet method rather than the dry smoke method typical in the South. Traditionally, in Hawaii Kalua pork is steamed in leaves in a hot underground oven dug into the ground. Faller knows that the different texture and taste could easily leave locals feeling disappointed if they were expecting a Southern barbecue sandwich, so she plans to make sure they understand the difference on the menu.
DuPree, a Johnson & Wales trained chef who worked for years in the kitchen at Rue de Jean, has yet to visit Hawaii himself, but he's been immersing himself in research and coming up with unique dishes that speak to the island without being a copycat.
The chef, a Philadelphia native, says he loves the fact that the food is Hawaiian but with a Southern flair.
Fallert says she was reticent to put poke on the menu since it's become so ubiquitous but finally decided that it was a popular dish that needed to be on there, if only to appease traditionalists. The version I tried during the tasting was fantastic with chopped raw tuna with thinly sliced avocado and cucumber and a generous pile of masago caviar that comes together in a spicy sauce. They'll have several variations and will be served with wonton chips for scooping.
The tiki cocktails are still being perfected by beverage director Xan McLaughlin so they were not ready for tasting. Fallert says McLaughlin has been working closely with consultant Daniel Parks from Pagan Idol, a popular tiki bar in San Francisco, and is still ordering glassware and garnishes.
They had hoped to open Wiki Wiki during the summer season, but construction of the 6,000-square-foot building, designed by architect Kevan Hoertdoerfer, has been challenging. Fallert says the building is pretty complicated and it's taking longer than the contractor originally estimated. The restaurant has 300 seats and several private rooms along with a rooftop deck with views of the ocean. Booking parties and special events is a big part of the plan to keep the restaurant busy during the off-season, and Fallert hopes the unique aspect of the tiki experience will have locals driving to the beach on a regular basis.
If all goes as planned, Wiki Wiki Sandbar will be open by the end of September.