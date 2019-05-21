Two esteemed proponents of South Carolina cooking were this weekend honored by the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP), a decades-old organization of cookbook authors, cooking instructors and others in the food culture field.
Vibration Cooking: Or the Travel Notes of a Geechee Girl, published in 1970 by the late Vertamae Smart-Grosvenor, was named a “Culinary Classic,” along with Peg Bracken’s I Hate to Cook Book; Alan Davidson’s The Oxford Companion to Food; Patience Gray’s Honey From a Weed and The Breath of a Wok, authored by Grace Young and Alan Richardson.
And Charleston’s Nathalie Dupree received the Lifetime Achievement Award by unanimous vote of the IACP board.
“To know Nathalie is to see the love and attention she brings to her relationships, especially with those that are trying to find their path within food,” board chair Adam Salomone said after the ceremony. “We felt Nathalie was an ideal award winner because she continues to demonstrate the values of camaraderie and knowledge-sharing which help to cultivate the next generation of food professionals. “
Salomone said Dupree, who was a founding member of IACP, then known as the Association of Cooking Schools, deserves recognition for helping to organize previously disparate food producers and scholars. Dupree was also a founding member of the Southern Foodways Alliance, and spearheaded the creation of Les Dames d'Escoffier chapters in Charleston and Atlanta.
“Nathalie has been a pioneer in the advancement of our collective understanding of, and appreciation for Southern cooking,” Salomone added.
In order to keep the awards ceremony short, the more than four dozen winners were instructed to limit their acceptance speeches to four words.
When Dupree took the stage, she said, “Is everybody else dead?”
Look for Nathalie Dupree’s story on madeleines in tomorrow’s food section of The Post and Courier.