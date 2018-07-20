Biscuits
While dosas aren’t going anywhere, biscuits and gravy is apparently catching on in the Indian city of Bangalore.

“It’s not a trend,” cautions food writer Anoothi Vishal, who chronicled the city’s sudden interest in the Southern breakfast staple for The Economic Times. “But the dish is doing well.”

According to Vishal, a major restaurant group first introduced the item at Sly Granny, a small plates restaurant previously celebrated for grilled figs with goat cheese, walnut pie and strong cocktails.

Vishal describes Sly Granny’s take on buttermilk biscuits and gravy — sometimes termed “pork curry” in India — as “hale and hearty.” On Zomato, the online review site generally favored by Indian diners, the dish has been hailed for its inclusion of both sausage and bacon. (One contributor also likened the biscuit to Scottish shortbread).

A representative of Sly Granny did not return messages seeking comment.

Other new dishes now generating chatter across India include millet pizza, guacamole made tableside, hot-and-sour mackerel and Thai pumpkin custard, according to Vishal’s write-up.

