Source of SC holiday turkeys switches to ham in bid to overcome loss of restaurant revenue

Farmers are familiar with the risks posed by drought, late frost, Japanese beetles and high interest rates, but a state-mandated closure of restaurant dining rooms wasn’t previously a threat that kept them up at night.

Across the Lowcountry, farmers say they’ve generally fared well during the pandemic, thanks to a surge in home cooking and springtime supermarket shortages that prompted more people to try their products.

“Overall, I think we’ve probably done better than we’ve ever done,” says Jeremy Storey of Storey Farms on Johns Island, which since the start of lockdown has sold tens of thousands of eggs through home delivery services and restaurants backed into the grocery business by COVID-19 related restrictions.

The exception, though, are South Carolina farms that were heavily dependent on restaurant business. What functioned as fodder for rosy farm-to-table storytelling in the days of chalkboard menus and Edison bulbs are now liabilities. Keegan-Filion Farm, for instance, is having trouble unloading its pork bellies.

“A few months ago, we couldn’t keep enough bellies,” says Marc Filion, who with his wife, Annie, and son, Jesse, owns the Walterboro farm. “Now they’re buying pork chops.”

According to Filion, restaurants that have reopened with staffs sized to match the 50 percent capacity limit are no longer interested in whole hogs, which take time to butcher, or cuts which require know-how to prepare. Also scratched from the purchase order are cuts that would strike the average diner as freaky or costly, since restaurants trying to make up for lost revenue can’t afford to alienate a customer who’s turned off by jowls.

When downtown Charleston restaurants were humming, the above were among Filion’s specialties.

His restaurant clients have “started complaining the chickens are too big, the loins are too big,” Filion says. “You can’t stop them from growing. Because the restaurants are such a big part of our business, our production was based on their demand. We couldn’t just cut the switch off.”

Filion estimates the farm would have lasted a mere three weeks after Gov. Henry McMaster closed restaurant dining rooms if grocery stores hadn’t run out of chicken, pork and beef. At the time, the farm was home to 250 hungry hogs, as well as a year’s worth of chickens who also didn’t plan to start dieting just because restaurants were dark.

Keegan-Filion was able to sell hundreds of already frozen chickens in just two weeks. But once panic buying dried up, and new home delivery customers left town for summer vacations, the Filions had to address their persistent sales shortfall.

“We have to do a new business plan that states how we continue, and we’re looking at how we move away from restaurants,” says Filion, who counted on restaurants for 80 percent of his business prior to the pandemic. “I hate to do that. I love these guys. A lot of these guys are friends, but I have to figure out a way.”

He continues, “There’s a guy in Georgia who raises water buffalo, but I’m not interested in water buffalo. What we’re having to figure out is how to get our prices down to where consumers will buy.”

To that end, the farm has started grinding its own feed and invested in machinery to expedite the feeding process. The Filions also decided against raising turkeys this year, reasoning that it didn’t make sense to pin their hopes on 500 birds that are only in demand for two days. They’re offering holiday hams instead.

Finally, they’re making more sausage, and selling whole hogs to other farmers who want to do the same.

Among them is Storey, whose orange-yolked eggs have anchored countless quarantine breakfasts in the Charleston area. He was on the brink of opening his own restaurant when Charleston County rezoned his property.

Until the matter’s sorted out, he’s selling ready-to-eat items at his roadside market, such as chicken pot pie and cheddar sausage biscuits. The biscuits feature sausage made from Keegan-Filion pork. Storey says he likes the bigger hogs.