Oysters are half-off for Hurricane Florence at NICO in Mount Pleasant. Wade Spees/Staff

 Wade Spees

While some bars and restaurants have closed in order to allow their employees to evacuate, others have hunkered down and vowed to stay open. And then some have announced food specials in an effort to liquidate perishables before the staff hits the road. 

So if you are waiting to evacuate or are staying here, there are plenty of restaurants and bars eager to have your business. 

Send updates on openings to sbarna@postandcourier.com

Open and running specials

NICO

Lewis Barbecue 

25 percent off smoked meats by the pound. Pick-up or dine-in only. 

Edmund's Oast Exchange

10 percent off Tuesday-Friday

Sticky Fingers

Kids eat free with an adult meal until school reopens at the area restaurants

The Brick

Open for a Lunazul party Tuesday night and staying open for the duration. First 50 people in the door get a free taco

Famulari's 

Pizza deal on Tuesday: $5 one-topping pie at all locations, which are closing Wed.-Fri. Cane Bay location will be closed Thurs. & Fri.  

Famulari's Brew Pub

Open and selling crowlers at buy-one-get-one half off. Closing Thursday

Staying open (barring a disaster)

Uptown Social

Will be open for the duration, unless Flo heads straight for us. 

Wine & Co. 

Owner Joshua Walker plans to stay open throughout the week.

Bin 152

Owner Patrick Panella says they will be open this week, 4 p.m.-2 a.m.

Moe's Crosstown Tavern 

Chef Tres Penland says they will be open as long as possible, but menu might be limited since no deliveries coming after Tuesday.

Mellow Mushroom

All of the area locations will attempt to stay open all week. 

Vintage Lounge

Co-owner Nathan Wheeler says they will stay the course all week. 

Daps Breakfast & Imbibe

They will be opening up every morning this week if the owners have it their way.

One Broad

Vows to stay open "rain, shine, wind or all three at once"

The Southern Bar & Grill

Will be open all week with normal hours and menu weather permitting. 

Queen Street Grocery

Staying open as "long as we can take it."

Open for now

Kanpai

Sean Park says he will be opening Kanpai for dinner Tuesday night

EVO Pizzeria

They'll be open Tuesday night for dinner. Stay tuned for rest of week

Purlieu

Open Tuesday for dinner

Cru Cafe

Open Tuesday

Swig & Swine

Open for now and waiting it out to see about rest of week.

The Darling Oyster Bar

Opening at 4 p.m. on Tuesday

Felix

Open until midnight on Tuesday and then closed for rest of week.

Madra Rua Irish Pub

The Park Circle location is currently open.

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

All locations open (at least until the waves get good, they said on social media).

Wild Olive

Obstinate Daughter

A company spokesperson says the Johns Island and Sullivan's Island restaurants will stay open.

Gillie's Soul Food

Open until further notice, and serving Roadside Seafood favorites since its sister restaurant had to close for repairs.

Millers All Day

Will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Paisano's Pizza Grill

Open Tuesday at least.

Red Drum Restaurant

Open for dinner Tuesday with Restaurant Week menu.

Cancellations and closings

Food Truck Wednesday at MUSC Horseshoe is canceled

Revelry Brewing and Mex One have rescheduled their Amigose release party for Sept. 26 at 4 p.m.

Le Farfalle has gotten out of dodge as has Burwell's Stone Fire Grill, Balao, East Bay Biergarten and The Alley.

