While some bars and restaurants have closed in order to allow their employees to evacuate, others have hunkered down and vowed to stay open. And then some have announced food specials in an effort to liquidate perishables before the staff hits the road.
So if you are waiting to evacuate or are staying here, there are plenty of restaurants and bars eager to have your business.
Send updates on openings to sbarna@postandcourier.com
Open and running specials
25 percent off smoked meats by the pound. Pick-up or dine-in only.
10 percent off Tuesday-Friday
Kids eat free with an adult meal until school reopens at the area restaurants
Open for a Lunazul party Tuesday night and staying open for the duration. First 50 people in the door get a free taco
Pizza deal on Tuesday: $5 one-topping pie at all locations, which are closing Wed.-Fri. Cane Bay location will be closed Thurs. & Fri.
Open and selling crowlers at buy-one-get-one half off. Closing Thursday
Staying open (barring a disaster)
We will remain open. We have stocked up on all the essentials and non essentials and stuff that we don’t know what category to put it in. We have power and internet. And we have Sam Gabrielli. We will be a safe house for those in need. Of a drink— Proof (@ProofonKing) September 11, 2018
Will be open for the duration, unless Flo heads straight for us.
Owner Joshua Walker plans to stay open throughout the week.
Owner Patrick Panella says they will be open this week, 4 p.m.-2 a.m.
Chef Tres Penland says they will be open as long as possible, but menu might be limited since no deliveries coming after Tuesday.
All of the area locations will attempt to stay open all week.
Co-owner Nathan Wheeler says they will stay the course all week.
They will be opening up every morning this week if the owners have it their way.
Vows to stay open "rain, shine, wind or all three at once"
Will be open all week with normal hours and menu weather permitting.
Staying open as "long as we can take it."
Open for now
Sean Park says he will be opening Kanpai for dinner Tuesday night
They'll be open Tuesday night for dinner. Stay tuned for rest of week
Open Tuesday for dinner
Open Tuesday
Open for now and waiting it out to see about rest of week.
Opening at 4 p.m. on Tuesday
Open until midnight on Tuesday and then closed for rest of week.
The Park Circle location is currently open.
All locations open (at least until the waves get good, they said on social media).
A company spokesperson says the Johns Island and Sullivan's Island restaurants will stay open.
Open until further notice, and serving Roadside Seafood favorites since its sister restaurant had to close for repairs.
Will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Open Tuesday at least.
Open for dinner Tuesday with Restaurant Week menu.
Cancellations and closings
Food Truck Wednesday at MUSC Horseshoe is canceled
Revelry Brewing and Mex One have rescheduled their Amigose release party for Sept. 26 at 4 p.m.
Le Farfalle has gotten out of dodge as has Burwell's Stone Fire Grill, Balao, East Bay Biergarten and The Alley.