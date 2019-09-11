Nigel and Louise Drayton might have been on to their third type of restaurant by now if customers hadn’t been so thrilled by the first one.

Altogether, Nigel Drayton says, the couple has “seven schemes of restaurants we plan on implementing.” But demand for a second location of Nigel’s Good Food was so intense that the Draytons had to put their list on hold while they opened Nigel’s Good Food II in Ladson.

Now, though, they’re proceeding with their original plan, opening The Slaughterhouse BBQ & Brew in the former uniform shop next to Nigel’s Good Food II.

“We got a lot of stuff that you won’t see at traditional barbecue places,” says Drayton, who at 22 was named sous chef of Southend Brewery & Smokehouse, following stints at Hyman’s Seafood and Anson during Mike Lata’s tenure.

Drayton met Louise while working at Southend; they opened their first restaurant in 2011.

Two popular items from the Nigel’s Good Food menu are making their way to Slaughterhouse: Barbecue ribs and Golden Geechee wings, served with white barbecue sauce.

But many of the other dishes don’t have exact analogues at Nigel’s Good Food or anywhere else in town. Drayton is especially proud of the sloppy joes and loaded baked potatoes, which will be available topped with smoked chicken, smoked pork or sloppy joe sauce. Other menu items include brisket, pigs’ feet, turkey wings and blueberry cornbread.

“We don’t want to be too traditional,” Drayton says. “We wanted to venture out a little bit.”

The Draytons had hoped to debut Slaughterhouse in the spring but the opening was postponed by various permitting slowdowns. They were dealt one final delay in the form of Hurricane Dorian, but Drayton says they’ll open as soon as officials sign off on the restaurant.

“We’re right there,” he says. “Everything is pretty much done.”

Slaughterhouse is located at 9616 U.S. Highway 78, Suite 13. For more information, visit facebook.com/NigelsGoodFood.