TODAY show fans who want to hoist homemade signs behind Kathie Lee Gifford and Al Roker during their upcoming Charleston Wine + Food broadcasts need to register in advance, festival organizers today announced.
Beginning Tuesday at 11 a.m., free tickets to a pair of March 8 live shots will be available online at charlestonwineandfood.com.
“We have been working with NBC’s TODAY to cook up a live broadcast that we think the Charleston community will be really excited about,” Charleston Wine + Food executive director Gillian Zettler is quoted as saying in a release announcing the taping schedule.
The 8 a.m. broadcast featuring Al Roker will originate from the Culinary Village in Marion Square; he’ll then join Kathie Lee Gifford at Waterfront Park for the 10 a.m. broadcast of TODAY with Kathie Lee & Hoda. (Gifford’s co-host Hoda Kotb will not be making the trip to Charleston.) The 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. sessions are ticketed separately.
“In line with the NYC plaza experience, guests are encouraged to bring signs for wide crowd shots,” the release says. Additionally, because the sessions are being presented as Wine + Food events, “guests can expect food samplings, coffee, water and a cooking demo” at each site.
Tourism agencies including Explore Charleston and Discover South Carolina paid $280,000 to bring TODAY to the festival, citing the “priceless” return from on-screen endorsements. When Gifford announced on air that her crew was Charleston-bound, she testified over biscuits and bloody Marys that Charleston is, “one of the most enchanting, adorable towns I’ve ever been in America.”
TODAY talent will also participate in previously-announced Culinary Village cooking demos and various events. For example, TODAY’s Natalie Morales is scheduled to join Swig & Swine’s Anthony DiBernardo at his food station at Smokin’ in the Boys’ Room, a sold-out Friday night party designed to showcase women in the barbecue industry.
“I am really proud to see this partnership come to life,” Zettler says.
Charleston Wine + Food, the city’s leading culinary event, runs from Mar. 6-Mar. 10.