Shrimp and Grits Cafe is now open in West Ashley

As the popularity of shrimp-and-grits soared in the 1990s, the iconic dish started showing up on more menus beyond the Lowcountry. But that didn’t mean it was being prepared correctly, as Charleston native Carlos Brown discovered.

“It just wasn’t Charleston,” Brown said of the disappointments he encountered while traveling the world as a personal chef.

“I was raised up with shrimp and grits. We didn’t have a whole lot of money; we couldn’t afford ribeye steaks. So, to me, it was a special dish, and needs to be highlighted.”

That’s just what Brown intends to do at Shrimp and Grits Café, which he recently opened in the Citadel Mall’s food court. If the enterprise succeeds, Brown envisions opening more locations in the Charleston area, but said he’s excited in the meantime to bring restaurant-level food to a setting commonly associated with gloopy General Tso’s chicken and dried-out cheesesteaks.

“I lived in places like Minnesota, so I spent a lot of time at the mall, and I would look for dining food instead of just food court food,” he said, adding, “It’s going fantastic here at the mall.”

In addition to the titular dish, Shrimp and Grits Café is serving chicken wings; barbecue garlic shrimp; braised short ribs and seafood etouffee, as well as salads made with Vertical Roots lettuce and fresh herbs.

“My motto is we give you food that makes you feel good,” Brown said.

Shrimp and Grits Café, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and 12 noon-5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit shrimpandgritscafe.com or call 843-737-5196.