Two years after moving a restaurant into the James Island venue previously occupied by Heart Woodfire Kitchen, Sermet Aslan is moving out.
“James Island was an instant success for us, and we are very sorry to leave our friends and customers,” Aslan says.
Aslan said he had to close Sermet’s Southernterranean so he could seize an opportunity to build a new restaurant along the Wando River. “It’s a rare chance to have a spot that looks at water,” he says. He says a “good friend” will take over the Highland Avenue location, but Aslan declined to elaborate on what’s planned for the space, other than to say "they will take advantage of the patio more than we ever did."
Designed to meld “the South’s historic and rich flavors with the exotic and evocative tastes of the Mediterranean,” Sermet’s Southernterranean took its notable name from its culinary orientation. Aslan has not yet announced whether the forthcoming restaurant will offer a similar menu.
Sermet’s Southernterranean will serve its last meal on Saturday, Sept. 8. Sermet’s Courtyard on Daniel Island will continue to operate as usual, Aslan confirms.