SC's 11 p.m. alcohol curfew ends Monday. Governor approves large gathering return as well.

The statewide alcohol sales curfew reviled by business owners and opposed by some epidemiologists is coming to an end, Gov. Henry McMaster announced Friday.
Starting March 1, bars and restaurants will again be allowed to serve drinks after 11 p.m.
McMaster said he decided to lift the order he imposed in July because the “targeted and limited safety measures are no longer necessary.”
McMaster also announced that mass gatherings of 250 people or more will no longer require approval from the state’s Department of Commerce.
S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association chair Bobby Williams said the two announcements in tandem should help bring groups back to South Carolina for meetings and other events.
"It’s very good news: We feel like we’re getting back to normalcy," Williams said.
When McMaster ordered the alcohol cutoff last year, it was one of the dominant restrictions left in place and was meant to control the spread of COVID-19 by young people known to crowd into bars around the state.
But bar owners were immediately concerned about the nightly loss of three profitable hours. “We obviously didn’t sign a lease for 10,000 feet on King Street in hopes of doing decent daytime business,” Uptown Social’s Keith Benjamin told The Post and Courier at the time.
McMaster said the move was done in the name of health and safety.
“The virus is still among us and we all must continue to make responsible decisions to take care of ourselves and our loved ones, but those decisions are for South Carolinians to make,” he said at the time.
Across South Carolina, bar owners hailed the curfew lift announcement as crucial to their financial recovery.
Under the early last call “we’re not really able to operate in a way that we can pay our bills,” said Mike Whiteley, co-owner of Dalila’s on Spring, which opens at 7 p.m.
Prior to the pandemic, the downtown Charleston cocktail bar catered largely to restaurant workers who didn’t clock out until around midnight.
“We kind of established ourselves as a late-night spot for the F&B crowd,” Whiteley said. “They don’t want to be with college kids; they want to be calm and relaxed. They just want a drink and a sandwich. We’ve completely lost that whole group of people.”
During the week, Dalila’s sometimes doesn’t see a drinker until 10 p.m. Whiteley said that on the night of Feb. 24 he had 15 customers there but with curfew looming he had to ask all of them to leave.
Williams said it will be good for hospitality workers' mental health to have an opportunity to gather at places like Dalila's again.
"Personally, I’m very seldom out at night, but this is good for the industry because restaurant employees have had no place to go," he said. "Everyone likes to let their hair down a little bit after a busy night. And they’re all good tippers too."
The governor's announcement came months after McMaster lifted capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants. As a result, after owners of upscale bars like Whiteley’s closed for the evening, they would often walk past lively nightclubs packed with hundreds of paying people.
In a rare instance of public health experts and business champions finding common ground during the pandemic, scientists were equally frustrated by the scenario.
“Maybe it sounds like you’re addressing the problem, but in reality, you’re doing little to help anyone out,” Dr. Michael Head, a senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton, said of time-based interventions.
Head noted that the coronavirus doesn’t heed the clock, but drinkers forced out on the street could conceivably congregate at a corner store or unregulated house party.
There is no way to know whether the curfew ultimately hastened or slowed the spread of COVID-19 in South Carolina,but the risk of infection in Charleston County is still considered extremely high. The state logged another 896 new cases Feb. 25, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina since the pandemic’s start to 438,861.
With South Carolina dropping its booze curfew, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Pennsylvania are the only states cutting off alcohol sales at 11 p.m.
Virginia is still operating under a 10 p.m. alcohol curfew, but it’s set to extend its curfew to midnight on Mar. 1.