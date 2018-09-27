With its gala now getting the same top billing as its longstanding kitchen tour, the Dorchester Children’s Center this year will expand its annual fundraiser’s lineup to include a retirement community’s dining program and chain restaurants.
“Maybe 1,000 portions was a little out of their reach,” the agency’s fund development director, Keri Scougale, says of the local chefs who have traditionally served snacks in privately owned homes along the tour route. “We really want it to be not just about restaurants, but about culinary in general: We want to give everybody a little bit of everything.”
For the 16th edition of Scrumptious Summerville, stalwarts such as Circa 1886 and Five Loaves Cafe will be joined by Bonefish Grill, Nothing Bundt Cakes, SOL Southwest Kitchen and The Villages at Summerville.
“We have a good selection of new chefs that are participating that we’re really excited about,” Scougale says.
A majority of participants this year are associated with Summerville venues, reflecting the area’s growth.
The gala is scheduled for Oct. 5, with the kitchen tour following on Oct. 7. Tickets to the party at the Summerville Country Club are $100 apiece; tour admission is $50 in advance, or $65 at the door, if tickets remain unsold. Access to a full bar is included in the gala price, while tour goers can purchase a separate $10 ticket for beer and wine.
As always, organizers are hoping to dodge hurricane-related weather: They were forced to cancel the event in 2015 on account of historic flooding, disappointing homeowners who’d remodeled their kitchens in anticipation of hosting Scrumptious Summerville chef stations.
For more information, visit scrumptioussummerville.com.