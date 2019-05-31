Travelers to Dillon County can now legally order a shot of Johnnie Walker with dinner, but a district court judge in 1969 put a stop to them staying in a motel of the same name.
Next week marks the 50th anniversary of the John Walker & Sons v. John W. Bethea trial where Scotch whiskey makers argued a Latta man was trying to capitalize on people’s familiarity with their liquor brand at the Johnny Walker Motel on U.S. 301. Bethea, a Navy vet known around town by the traditionally Southern double name of Johnny Walker, countered that his mother had picked the name for his business when it opened in 1960.
According to The News and Courier, the case drew “much spectator interest from the Pee Dee area” in part because the distillery sent in lawyers from England, company representatives from Scotland, marketing specialists from Texas, witnesses from Washington, D.C., and New York City brand executives.
The crux of John Walker & Sons’ case involved three surveys conducted by University of South Carolina students at the liquor company’s behest. The students showed a picture of the Johnny Walker Motel sign to Washington residents, Florence locals and out-of-state travelers who'd stopped for a meal at the Stuckey’s or Horne’s in Latta, and asked, "What product does this suggest to you?"
More than half of the interviewees living outside of South Carolina said something about liquor. That was proof enough for U.S. District Judge Robert W. Hemphill, who ruled Bethea had committed trademark infringement, even though the town postmaster testified that he would deliver any mail addressed to “Johnny Walker” to Bethea.
Hemphill was unmoved by the survey’s finding that fewer than one out of every four Florence residents thought of Scotch when they saw the words “Johnny Walker.”
As he explained in his ruling, the court was sympathetic to the suggestions that “the South is traditionally more influenced by those Protestant denominations which prohibit the use of alcoholic beverages; that the plaintiff’s product is one of the more expensive liquors and South Carolina is a comparatively poor region of the nation; that the South is a ‘bourbon’ rather than a Scotch area.”
Bethea died in 1994.