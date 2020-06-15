Scaled-down farmers markets set to open in downtown Charleston and West Ashley during June

Farmers markets will return to Marion Square and Ackerman Park before the end of the month, city officials say.

But familiar aspects of the market experience, possibly including opening hours, are in line for change.

The markets will function as “essentials markets,” the model already being used in Mount Pleasant and Summerville. Essentials markets are restricted to ingredient sales and feature a limited number of vendors.

“We understand people want to get back to their rituals of going to Marion Square on a Saturday or stopping by Ackerman after picking up kids from school, but the important thing is to make sure that local produce finds its way to local residents,” Charleston Director of Cultural Affairs Scott Watson says.

He adds, “We don’t have a timeline for when we’ll get back to a bounce house for kids.”

Both the downtown Charleston and West Ashley markets were supposed to open in April, but their annual debuts coincided with a statewide stay-at-home order issued in response to the coronavirus. While South Carolina is now in the thick of reopening, abiding concerns about the virus’ spread will shape the markets’ configuration.

According to Watson, it’s likely that the Charleston Farmers Market will be contained to Tobacco Road, or the paved walkway connecting King to Meeting streets. Watson envisions no more than a dozen vendors at any one time. Vendor tents will be supplemented by hand sanitizer stations and signage indicating where customers should enter; wait and exit to enhance social distancing.

Watson says, “We want to make sure people don’t get frustrated. We also want to make sure vendors come with the appropriate number of people to help, but don’t show up with a whole group of people.”

Because the market’s footprint will be smaller, vendors won’t have as many tables to populate with produce nor thousands of shoppers to satisfy. (Although Watson clarifies that the city can come up with an extra canopy “if we find there’s a bumper harvest of shrimp.”) As a result, Watson suspects vendors will cut back on buying trips to the SC State Farmers Market in Columbia and instead focus on hawking their own harvests.

Yet if the problem of keeping the masses happy is somewhat alleviated, Watson acknowledges the new setup could pose comfort issues for vendors.

“We’re aware that stretch can be very hot in month of July, and we can’t really provide any additional relief,” Watson says. While “hotels had always been very gracious” in terms of allowing vendors access to their bathrooms and air-conditioned spaces, “that’s not going to happen with COVID.”

Once organizers figure out just how much time vendors will need to set up and strike, as well as determine the availability of off-duty Charleston Police Department officers, they’ll settle on dates and times for the markets’ 2020 season.