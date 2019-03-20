Olivia Elder has never officially lived in South Carolina, so she didn’t think about choosing the state when she applied a few months ago to be a Cherry Blossom Princess.
The 22-year-old applied to represent Texas or Louisiana, which are both places she has lived, for the professional development program that culminates each April with the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington D.C. and operates sort of like a beauty pageant.
When the program’s organizers got back to Elder, they asked (to her surprise), “Would you consider applying for South Carolina?”
In her application, Elder wrote about spending summers in rural Georgetown County, where her grandparents, who are of Gullah descent, live.
It may have been a roundabout one, but Elder is thankful her princess path led where it did. According to her research, she’s the first person of Gullah descent to be chosen as the South Carolina Cherry Blossom Princess.
Elder, who currently lives in D.C., is hoping to use her role to raise money for the Gullah community through food and drinks.
In addition to representing South Carolina and the Gullah people during the Cherry Blossom Festival, during which her schedule includes visiting the White House and marching in the fest’s parade, Elder is hosting a round of happy hour events in D.C. — one of which comes with a whiskey and barbecue theme at Hill Country Barbecue — to raise money for the Gullah Society, a nonprofit based in Charleston. She hopes to host similar events this summer in South Carolina.
“You don’t hear — or at least I don’t — people talking about the Gullah community in the news,” she said. “If I am the first person to hold this title with this history, I want to do something with that platform to raise awareness about the Gullah people. It’s a small platform, but I want to use it.”
Growing up, Elder said she didn't think about her Gullah identity.
"I was always like, ‘Granddaddy talks weird and we eat weird things, like lots of okra and lots of rice,'" she said. "I was never like, ‘This is a culture.’
That changed about two years ago when she was taking a race and ethnicity class at George Washington University. One assignment tasked her with writing an essay on her personal history.
As she began researching the Gullah people, she realized, “A lot of these things that are cultural, my family does that. We eat that. We say that.”
It marked a shift in how Elder thought of her family and her identity.
During one summer in South Carolina, when she was 11 or so, Elder remembers getting tired of eating the same things every day.
“I told my grandma, ‘I’m sick of rice and greens,’ ” she said. “We had rice with everything. Literally so much rice.”
She has come to understand — and embrace — the reason rice was always on the table at her summer home.
“It’s really an honor and to me," she said. "And it feels like part of a bigger journey about myself and my history."
Part of that journey is having long conversations with her grandparents about their relationship with Gullah food as well as their land and history.
Her grandparents, James and Aurelia Elder, are happy to to talk about it.
“We’re proud of her,” Aurelia Elder said. “There’s a lot history in this part of the country and this family.”
As Olivia Elder is finding out, there’s a lot of history in the small town of Plantersville, where her grandfather has lived his whole life.
"His land is really important to him," she said. "And it makes sense. That's where the food we eat all the time comes from."