The Post and Courier Food section doesn’t issue political endorsements, which are rightly the province of the newspaper’s opinion department. But if the section was in the presidential primary endorsing biz, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet would have this thing sewn up.

With the exception of Bill de Blasio, who was the sixth declared candidate this cycle to end his presidential run, every other Democratic presidential hopeful performed miserably in the Race to Eat 16 Iconic SC Foods.

Over the course of eight months, Tom Steyer had a glass of sweet tea once. Tim Ryan ate a piece of fried fish. And those were about the only dents made to a list of gimmes such as barbecue, shrimp and a Bojangles’ biscuit.

By January, the leading candidates had multiple opportunities each week to familiarize themselves with the culinary culture of South Carolina. Joe Biden even headlined an oyster roast where, according to Columbia’s WACH, “the smell of fresh food filled the air.” Yet it appears he’s stuck to drinking water at in-state events.

Bennet, by contrast, embraced the challenge from the start, ultimately eating nine of the menu items.

As late as Jan. 11, he was still chasing a perfect score: “Couldn’t leave South Carolina without checking two more items off the @postandcourier @hannaraskin 2020 food contest list!,” he wrote in a tweet illustrated by photos of him eating fried fish at Rodney Scott’s BBQ ("fried catfish will forever be my favorite food," he noted) and a pimento cheese biscuit from a Callie’s Charleston Biscuits truck.

Officially, there is no pimento cheese biscuit on the list: Candidates were supposed to sample a pimento cheeseburger in order to earn a point. But why nitpick now? Heck, Bennet might as well get credit for a Lizard’s Thicket vegetable and grits by virtue of having collards and cornbread on his Rodney Scott’s tray. Close enough, right?

Unfortunately, in the larger scheme of the campaign, “close” isn’t a word often used in conjunction with Bennet’s name. As of this writing, his national polling average is less than 1 percent. He’s nearly $2 million behind Tulsi Gabbard in fundraising. In short, it’s not looking good.

Perhaps his showing in the Race to Eat 16 Iconic SC Foods will turn it all around for Bennet before South Carolinians go to the polls Feb. 29. But if a miracle doesn’t materialize, he might find comfort in a bowl of chicken bog, one of the few foods he never managed to sample.

Thanks for playing, Senator. At least in the estimation of the Food section, you win.