SC Black Farmer Coalition wants to make sure stimulus package money benefits Black farmers

Sections 1005 and 1006 of the American Rescue Plan were roundly hailed as an overdue legislative victory for Black farmers, with The Washington Post describing the $4 billion debt relief program as the “most significant legislation for Black farmers since the Civil Rights Act.”

Even opponents of the measure zeroed in on its significance to the African-American community: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham referred to the aid as “reparations,” a term generally associated with monetary compensation for the descendants of enslaved people.

(“He ought to be ashamed of himself,” U.S. Rep. James Clyburn told CNN in response, suggesting his fellow South Carolinian is familiar with the plight of Black farmers.)

Yet the word “Black” doesn’t appear anywhere in the portion of the bill addressing longstanding inequities in agriculture. Instead, the funding is reserved for “socially-disadvantaged farmers, ranchers and forest landowners,” a group which includes “American Indians or Alaskan natives, Hispanics and Asians or Pacific Islanders.”

That broad definition concerns some advocates for Black farmers. They want to make sure Black farmers in particular benefit from the supplementary research; education and extension programs outlined in the act, since they were uniquely hurt by governmental bias.

Over the last century, Black farmers in the U.S. have lost approximately 90 percent of their land holdings. While that statistic can’t be attributed to any one factor, scholars estimate discriminatory policies have cost Black farmers between $250 to $350 billion.

“There are loopholes created to just take another pile of money and result in more disenfranchisement,” said Germaine Jenkins, co-founder and chief farm officer of Fresh Future Farm in North Charleston and chair of the SC Black Farmer Coalition. The Coalition on Mar. 28-29 is hosting its third annual SC Black Farmers Conference, sponsored by Fresh Future Farm.

Jenkins continued, “I want to ensure the waters don’t get muddied, so money allocated to those who have been harmed by anti-Black racism doesn’t get scooped up.”

Black farmers will not be in competition with other farmers for debt relief, according to a congressional source familiar with the legislation, which forgives up to 120 percent of the value of loans given or guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. So long as farmers qualify for loan repayments, they will receive them.

But the USDA has not yet disclosed publicly how it intends to administer other elements of the program. A USDA representative did not return messages seeking comment.

“One thing we’re interested in is ensuring new farmers learn the ropes,” said Jenkins, the subject of a new documentary about seeking justice in the food sphere. “And college is not the only way: I learned from a Black elder. He was able to tell me all the roadblocks. The coalition provided its feedback, so hopefully it’s still under discussion.”

Press representatives for Clyburn and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who introduced the Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act, also did not respond when asked how the legislation would help Black farmers specifically.

Regarding the perception that Black Americans are overlooked when the feds dole out money, an impression deepened by flaws in the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program, cultural sociologist Ellen Berrey said there is remarkably little data on the topic.

“Government set asides can be very hard to study because there many different kinds and they are not well tracked,” said Berrey, author of The Enigma of Diversity: The Language of Race and the Limits of Racial Justice.

Still, proponents of justice for Black farmers emphasize the stimulus package is just a start. U.S. Sen. Cory Booker in a press conference said, “This is our first step. We must provide more access to credit and land for these farmers who have suffered this long history of wretched and painful discrimination.”

Booker reiterated his commitment to enacting the entirety of the Justice for Black Farmers Act, which would establish land grants for Black farmers and create a civil rights oversight board within the USDA, among other measures.

In South Carolina, Rep. JA Moore this session introduced the Black Farmer Restoration Program. Under his program, Black farmers who found land they wanted to buy could apply to the state for a grant to purchase it.

“I wanted to be very specific on the language of the bill,” Moore said. “This is specifically for Black folks of African descent: This isn’t minority restoration. This legislation is all about people brought here during slavery (who) were disproportionately discriminated against.”

He added, “I didn’t want to be nuanced. I wanted to be clear.”

Moore’s bill didn’t go anywhere in the House, which is the outcome he anticipated. He said a few colleagues dismissed it as too radical, a charge Moore contests: He points out land grants were instrumental in the nineteenth-century development of the U.S. Midwest and West. Others were troubled by singling out a racial group.

“This isn’t taking anything away from farmers of other racial backgrounds,” Moore said. “I voted for the farm bill and will continue to be supportive of all farms. This legislation goes a step further because we know the percentage of African Americans who can get access to funds to start farms is minimal at best and egregious at worst.”

By facilitating the creation of new farms, Moore said, South Carolina would increase its supply of locally grown food, which he characterizes as an economic and environmental win for the state.

Yet Moore recognizes that the proposed legislation is “unprecedented.”

Other states, including Mississippi and Hawaii, have taken up farmer equity bills, but there aren’t any land grant programs for Black farmers in place. State legislatures are more inclined to consider resolutions calling upon departments of agriculture to address the issue, such as those recently introduced in Illinois and Michigan.

What Moore wanted most was to start a conversation. Now that he’s filed the bill, he said, he has a jumping-off point for discussions with the S.C. Department of Agriculture and South Carolina Farm Bureau: “This was the first step of a longer process. We’re talking about 450 years of discrimination.”

One bill, Moore said, won’t fix it.