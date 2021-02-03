Saveurs du Monde installs celebrated French chef at its new downtown Charleston restaurant

Before Xavier Yvernogea was such an esteemed chef that eaters would drive for hours to try his food, a mentor advised him that even the prettiest dish would fade from the mind’s eye.

“You will forget the decorations,” he counseled. “But what you eat, you will never forget.”

Saveurs Du Monde owner Thierry Chateau certainly didn’t.

When he was casting about for a trained French chef to launch the dinner program at the newest location of his café, Chateau immediately thought back to a meal that Yvernogea prepared at his restaurant in Challans, a small town southwest of Nantes.

“It was such quality food; it was just amazing,” recalls Chateau, who visited on a quiet Friday night at the end of 2019. “And there were eight people in the restaurant. I told him, ‘I’m so sorry. I’m so frustrated for you.’ There was no way that talent could stay there.”

Previously, professional relocation for Yvernogea meant moving to Paris, where the chef’s 15-year career included a stint at a two-Michelin-star restaurant.

But with the world unsettled by a global pandemic and Yvernogea’s family game to try living abroad, Yvernogea made what he calls the biggest decision of his life: He would surrender his post down the block from a sixteenth-century castle to run a restaurant just a few doors over from the WestEdge Publix.

“I need challenges,” he explains, speaking in French. “But to leave for another country, it’s enormous.”

Yvernogea last week arrived in the U.S. He’s here on a visa approved by an immigration official reportedly amused and impressed by Yvernogea’s burger-making prowess, which has already earned him one trophy.

In addition to nightly creating “food from the heart,” such as the ingredient-forward dishes which so wowed Chateau that he failed to snap pictures of them, Yvernogea represented his home region in the 2019 edition of the French Burger Cup.

Yvernogea’s surf-and-turf tribute to his birthplace, featuring a beef patty crowned with an oyster and pungent cheese, took third place in the contest.

At Saveurs Du Monde, Yvernogea plans to serve beef tartare, tuna tartare, scallops over risotto, dyed with cuttlefish ink, and pork sauced with mushroom cream, as well as various pastries. But he’s also plotting a burger that Chateau envisions becoming a signature item at his all-day bistro. The pair has discussed inviting other chefs to Saveurs du Monde for periodic “burger battles.”

Formal invitations shouldn’t always be necessary, Chateau adds, saying, “Once people try Xavier’s dishes, it will drive them here. I am very proud to share this cuisine with Charleston.”

He had been speaking in English up to that point. But, probably not coincidentally, he switched to French to express his pride.