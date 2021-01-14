Salsa macha, already the hottest condiment of 2021, is latest from James Island taco joint

If a food trend was going to emerge from 2020 it had to be something versatile, easy to keep and use at home, and capable of inciting instant excitement.

In other words, it had to be salsa macha.

To describe salsa macha as a cousin to chile crisp, the particulate-rich western Chinese chile oil that condiment hounds were buying up at the start of the pandemic, understates the case. The two heat-toting missiles are essentially fraternal twins, both typically made by frying dried chiles, garlic and sesame seeds in hot oil.

Where the sauces diverge is in the add-ons: While chile crisp might be enhanced with fish sauce or soy sauce, macha makers working in the Veracruz tradition might turn to pepitas, apricots, cinnamon or mezcal.

“Now everyone has a version,” Austin chef Iliana de la Vega told Texas Monthly’s taco editor, Jose R. Ralat, who this week published a column titled “Salsa macha is setting Texas on fire.”

One restaurant chef with a version is David Schuttenberg of Kwei Fei and Micho. He plans to start selling salsa macha this weekend.

Schuttenberg was intrigued by the overlaps between chile crisp and salsa macha, which historians suspect could be a vestige of 16th century trade routes. But salsa macha earned a permanent spot on the Micho menu by virtue of its name.

In Spanish, “macha” is the feminine form of “macho,” so a gringo might refer to the invaluable topping as “tough lady sauce.”

At Kwei Fei, the house chile crisp is called angry lady sauce.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

That phrase entered the condiment lexicon after Chinese food producer Lao Gan Ma in 1997 began issuing jars of chile crisp with a likeness of noodle shop proprietress Tao Huabi on their labels. Tao, who has since become a bottled sauce billionaire, looks a little irked in the picture.

“How could we not have this salsa available?” Schuttenberg says. “In fact, we produce it the same way: grinding four different dried chilies, using fried garlic and fried onion, a touch of salt and sugar, and adding a nutty textural element by adding sesame seeds and crushed peanuts.”

The mixture is submerged in hot oil. Schuttenberg says its various flavors come together “after the violent eruption of steam and bubbles subside.” The resultant elixir is slightly hotter than Kwei Fei’s angry lady sauce.

While salsa macha is an obvious match for tacos, which Micho offers to the takeout crowd in DIY-kit and bundled form, there are no rules governing salsa macha application. In a recent story crowning salsa macha as “the most valuable condiment of 2020,” The New York Times advised putting it on poached eggs, plain noodles and French fries.

Micho is charging $5 for a 4 ounce jar of salsa macha, and $2 for a 2 ounce serving.

For now, it’s the Charleston area’s solitary source of salsa macha, although that’s bound to change. Playing off the observations of another Austin chef, Ralat has been promoting his pro-salsa macha column with the provocative question: “Is salsa macha the avocado toast of salsa?”

At the very least, it’s the salsa for avocado toast.