Restaurants scramble as COVID-19 service protocols render costly publicity photos obsolete

Michael Gulotta’s latest Instagram post includes a professional portrait of the New Orleans chef standing alone in the dining room of his restaurant, Maypop, which has been dark since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The picture wasn’t the point of the post. It was the featured image in a Forbes story about the conundrum that Gulotta faces as he weighs whether to pull the plug on his flagship restaurant. He shared it to draw attention to the industry’s predicaments and a bipartisan bill which could help resolve them.

But when one Instagrammer saw Gulotta in his feed, all he saw was the chef’s uncovered face.

“You could put your ego on hold, lead by example and wear a mask for the photo op,” the social media user, who goes by the handle @dr_carrot, commented.

Gulotta, who enforces a strict mask-wearing policy at his other restaurant, immediately replied that the handout photo was taken in 2017.

Although he didn’t elaborate further, any public relations professional three years prior to the pandemic would certainly have put the kibosh on a client covering half of his face for a press pic. These days, though, it's nonnegotiable.

While it’s admittedly among the tiniest and most trivial losses attributable to COVID-19, changes in restaurant protocol have forced chefs and their publicists to shelve tens of thousands in costly promotional images. Even labeling a picture as archival is risky when so many prospective customers reflexively flinch at the sight of open mouths and people huddled together.

With coronavirus surging across the country, the very scenes which once signaled fun and popularity are now synonymous with danger.

“It is a thing,” confirms Kerry Welch of Charleston’s South City PR, which represents restaurants including Swig & Swine, The Darling Oyster Bar and Baker & Brewer. “We wouldn't be posting or submitting any photos of a crowded bar or restaurant.”

(Full disclosure: Media outlets are contending with the same dilemma. Of the nearly 700 photos of new restaurants The Post and Courier has published over the last six years, the majority don't reflect the current circumstances because they show close-together tables or unmasked workers.)

In some cases, restaurants are working around customer concerns by leaning on existing photos of dishes and building exteriors. When Melany Robinson of Sprouthouse, which counts Neighborhood Dining Group and The Grocery among its restaurant clients, polled her team, none of them reported having any trouble with suddenly outdated shots.

Still, Welch says her firm is encouraging clients to consider investing in imagery which makes their safety commitment explicit.

Downtown Charleston cocktail bar Doar Bros., for example, “was open to doing a shoot because they knew they needed content for social and for us to pitch ... staff was masked, (and) there were photos of staff making drinks masked.”

South City also arranged to shoot Cru Catering’s new meal kits. Welch says, “It was important to make sure in the photos where a hand was in the shot that the person was wearing gloves.”

Simone Rathle, a restaurant publicist based in Washington, D.C., says she’s advising her clients to only circulate images which “represent the here and now.” Explanations stressing how operations have changed since the onset of the pandemic are likely to get lost in a flurry of social media outrage over offending photos, she says.

“So many restaurants are struggling now,” Rathle continues. “They can’t risk having their business fail from a lack of trust.”

That’s why Rathle suggests restaurants take a more casual approach, putting out current photos shot with their cellphones. “Everyone right now is accustomed to an organic, raw style of pictures,” she says.

In other words, a blurry photo of a masked server standing six feet away from a masked diner could be just what a restaurant brand needs right now. (Full disclosure: Too bad that doesn’t work for newspapers.)