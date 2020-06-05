Restaurants and bars form 44 percent of businesses damaged in downtown Charleston looting

Reflecting the food-and-beverage industry’s dominance of downtown Charleston, restaurants and bars accounted for almost half of the commercial properties vandalized in last Saturday’s looting, according to a damage survey conducted by the city.
Charleston staff identified 122 buildings which sustained damage, including 54 which house bars or restaurants.
Another 39 addresses at which damage was observed aren’t associated with retail enterprises: That group includes residences and commercial properties for sale or rent. The city is continuing to collect damage reports online.
Restaurants have emerged as a potent symbol in the protests which have swept the country since George Floyd died in police custody. A recent Washington Post story about the phenomenon cataloged instances of pointed graffiti, such as “The rich aren’t safe anymore!”, spray-painted on The Oval Room’s windows, and social media flare-ups over images juxtaposing marchers and brunchers.
In Charleston, though, there’s nothing to suggest that restaurants and bars were targeted specifically because of what they represent. Instead, they likely paid a price for prevalence. In other places where government or media organizations have attempted to quantify property damage, different kinds of businesses have far outnumbered restaurants and bars.
For example, restaurants accounted for approximately 15 percent of the damaged buildings in Minneapolis and Boston, and fewer than 10 percent of the damaged buildings in Tampa.
(Neither Minnesota nor Massachusetts has yet reopened indoor dining, so it’s likely those restaurants also had very few people in them when the damage was inflicted. By contrast, restaurant patrons in Charleston were on the opposite side of street-facing windows when looters hurled projectiles through them.)
Because restaurants are so prominent in Charleston’s physical and cultural landscape, some protesters have asked why restaurants here aren’t playing a more active role in peaceful demonstrations, especially with the restaurant-as-sag wagon story becoming a fixture of protest coverage elsewhere.
Eater Atlanta yesterday reported “Restaurants and bars around the city are pitching in to provide free meals, water and other supplies to protesters.” Washingtonian on Friday chronicled Mola’s granola bar giveaway; Call Your Mother’s bagel distribution and a catering company handing out sandwiches “labeled with QR codes that direct people to ACLU’s guide to protester rights.”
Perhaps the most similar local effort is the Community Kitchen program launched by Estadio, not coincidentally the offshoot of a Washington D.C. restaurant. Through Sunday, the Spring Street restaurant is serving free meals to “anyone and everyone…from distraught peaceful protesters and freedom fighters to all the good cops trying to do their best.”
The restaurant is accepting donations in exchange for the food, which, minus $800 for expenses, will be split evenly among Campaign Zero, Innocence Project, Black Lives Matter and Black Visions Collective.
Owner Max Kuller said there was initially some confusion over the setup, with regular customers thinking it was designed exclusively for people grappling with food insecurity, but reported on Friday that “We feel good about it so far.”
Donating money to organizations fighting anti-black racism and police brutality appears to be the preferred way for Charleston area restaurants to show their support for protesters.
Life Raft Treats this weekend is pricing ice cream at a “suggested $5 donation to Campaign Zero.” Dough Boyz Pizza and Graft Wine Shop have also facilitated contributions, and Kwei Fei through Saturday is giving 10 percent of sales to Campaign Zero, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and The Bail Project.
“We’re grateful to be able to contribute,” owner Tina Schuttenberg wrote on Instagram, theorizing that other local restaurant owners who would like to do the same are being held back by financial concerns related to the coronavirus. Restaurants also stand to weather a revenue drop this weekend, with the peninsula under curfew starting at 9 p.m.