Restaurant experts said these 6 dining customs wouldn't survive COVID-19. They were wrong.

Toward the end of the 1800s, when commercially available dairy products were so filthy that Indianapolis health officials estimated the city’s milk drinkers consumed 2,000 pounds of manure a year, Childs Restaurant banked on customers taking an interest in sanitation.

Samuel and William Childs made cleanliness their signature, furnishing their dining rooms with gleaming white tile and dressing their servers in starched white uniforms. Still, the chain didn’t really catch on until the 1920s, when Americans who had endured the Spanish flu pandemic sought out hygiene-focused eating places.

By then, Childs wasn’t the only place where restaurant-goers were surrounded by subway tiles. Amid persistent germ concerns, linoleum became central to Jazz Age restaurant design.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic it was widely assumed that this disease would have a similar influence on how restaurants looked and functioned. Even the optimists who declared that restaurants would make a comeback warned that certain dining conventions would never be seen again.

In almost every case they were wrong.

It’s too soon to say how the current hospitality crisis will shake out. Although it seems increasingly unlikely that industry culture will change in the ways hoped for by worker advocates, it’s possible that the drastic employee shortage will stimulate widespread adjustments to working conditions and pay.

Those shifts would happen behind the scenes, though. Out front, restaurants appear bound to remain much the same, with the following service items and formats still firmly in place:

Share plates

“Although social distancing mandates will gradually be lifted sometime in the future, sharing food may still turn off diners spooked by the pandemic … The menu at The Spillover, a casual surf and turf restaurant, included many shareables, but “when we reopen, we are remodeling the menu” — “How the Coronavirus Will Change Restaurant Menus,” Restaurant Business, April 22, 2020

“Are people shying away from sharing?” Stella’s owner Steven Niketas said, possibly restating the question to stress its inanity. “No.”

Stella’s has always encouraged customers to split the same meze, or Greek-style snacks. In a box at the top of the menu page listing saganaki, dolmades, calamari and dips, the St. Philip Street restaurant instructs guests, “These plates are shared by friends & family & provide the backdrop for social gathering.”

But according to Niketas, guests aren’t stopping there. Increasingly, he said, they’re divvying up main dishes, too.

“At first I thought it might be associated with me raising our prices by about 10 percent across the board,” Niketas said, adding that he revised his theory after looking at the restaurant’s reservation log.

Prior to the pandemic, 75 percent of Stella’s customers were locals. Since reopening in October, the restaurant’s ratio has flipped, with tourists accounting for 75 percent of Stella’s customer base.

“Tourists seem much more ready to return to normal immediately,” Niketas said. “(They) have no trouble following our direction that sharing is the best way to enjoy our style of food.”

Tasting menus

“We’ve been proactively evaluating each of our restaurants to determine how they will fit into the new reality we anticipate for the (food-and-beverage) industry,” Neighborhood Dining Group (Husk, Delaney Oyster House) President David Howard said in a statement. … According to Howard, the decision to shut both restaurants was based on the belief that ‘a tasting-menu-only restaurant with few seats in an intimate setting’ wouldn’t prove viable.” — “Former Sean Brock projects McCrady’s, Minero to shutter permanently in downtown Charleston,” The Post and Courier, April 30, 2020

Wild Common executive chef Orlando Pagan couldn’t ignore what restaurant experts in 2020 were saying about the future of dining.

After all, just months before the first coronavirus case was identified in the U.S., Pagan’s restaurant was charging $65 for a four-course tasting menu featuring a wheeled cart from which guests would select an heirloom tomato. The tomato was then sliced tableside and served over seeded avocado.

“To be honest, I was a little concerned because everybody was like, ‘Fine dining is dead. We’re never going to see that ever again,’ ” he said.

Pagan and his sous chef ultimately brought back their tasting menu out of necessity. With just the two of them in the kitchen, it made sense to limit guests’ choices.

“The response was incredible,” Pagan said. “People started saying ‘I love that I don’t have to make a decision.’ And it hit me: We’d been making so many decisions for a whole year.”

Many of those decisions involved placing online orders for takeout, which is why Pagan suspects guests have been so appreciative of the interactions that tasting menus facilitate. Servers make multiple explanatory visits to a table when the kitchen’s calling the shots.

“People tell me I’m 43 going on 85, but with technology, I feel like that human touch is lost,” he said.

Fine dining

“Whereas pizza chains have maintained or increased sales during the pandemic, casual-dining and fine-dining restaurants have seen their revenues decline by as much as 85 percent … (We project) fine dining will return to pre-crisis level in Q2 2024.” — “How Restaurants Can Thrive in the Next Normal,” McKinsey & Co., May 19, 2020

A corollary of the grim forecasts for tasting menus, fine dining was initially believed to be imperiled by Americans’ sudden opposition to putting on pants. Additionally, industry experts figured pomp wouldn’t have a place in a nation stricken by grief.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

So much for experts.

Fine dining is doing, well, fine, since the format isn’t driven by white gloves and truffles. Practitioners will tell you that fine dining is distinguished by responsiveness to guests’ needs.

“The style helped us be prepared,” said Andrew Marshall, beverage director of Charleston Grill. “We were already taking extra steps and giving guests extra space.”

Marshall confirmed fine dining is “certainly alive and well.” In fact, the Grill’s reservation book is jammed with special occasion meals which were postponed when family and friends couldn’t celebrate together.

“People crave that experience of reconnecting over a great meal,” Marshall said.

Discount prices

“… says (chef) Kyle Connaughton, ‘[Restaurants] will be forced to offer their menus at a higher price. Jon Yao, owner and chef of the tasting menu-only Kato restaurant in Los Angeles agrees: ‘The pandemic is a good reset and diners should reconsider the price tag of food.’ ” — “For Restaurants with Tasting Menus, Reopening is More Complicated,” Conde Nast Traveler, June 9, 2020

For consumers, costs are on the rise at restaurants across the country. Niketas of Stella’s is far from alone in implementing an overall price hike.

Yet diners still aren’t paying anywhere close to the true value of food and drink, particularly when the labor required to prepare and serve it is factored into menu prices. Restaurant owners report that patrons still balk at shelling out $30 for a cheeseburger, even if they’re aware of the ingredient and staff shortages holding down bottom lines.

In fact, most restaurateurs are sticking to the promotions they offered prior to the pandemic.

At Indaco, for example, a pizza topped with Certified Angus Beef, veal, locally raised Keegan-Filion pork and imported Italian tomatoes sells for $6 at the bar between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

By contrast, Little Caesar’s charges $9 for its 3 Meat Treat.

“We believed that providing a value for our guests, especially coming out of the pandemic, was important,” said Steve Palmer of The Indigo Road, the restaurant group behind Indaco. “The dramatic rise in our food and supplier costs may change the scale of what we are able to offer, but a happy hour in some form will remain intact.”

Printed menus

“In the post-Covid-19 age, (Giuliano Vita) anticipates a boom in digital menus, which won’t be used just to order take-away but also when eating at the restaurant. ‘The owner would print a QR code on the table and the customers can visualize the menu by simply scanning it with their phones,’ he says.” — “How Covid-19 Could Redesign Our World,” BBC, May 27, 2020

QR menus had a good run during the pandemic. But it was also one of the first safety theater mechanisms that many restaurateurs dropped.

“I haven’t had anybody request an online-only menu or say anything to suggest there will no longer be a printed menu,” said Jay Fletcher, a Charleston-based graphic designer who came up with the logos for Verde, Leon’s, Fuel and Chubby Fish, among other downtown restaurants.

Mobile menus, or their tablet equivalents, aren’t new. They come up in restaurant trend chatter as frequently as edible bugs, which is to say almost annually. But digital menu platform providers haven’t been able to overcome owners’ apprehensions about alienating older guest and bringing cold technology into ostensibly warm dining rooms.

Buffets

“Buffets, like many other businesses throughout the U.S., have closed out of safety precautions, and may not be able to return once the COVID-19 crisis is over. Last week, the buffet chain Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes announced all 97 of its restaurants are closing permanently.” — “Can Buffets Survive the COVID-19 Pandemic?”, Marketplace, May 13, 2020

Already burdened with health-related worries, buffets didn’t seem to stand a chance in an infection-obsessed dining landscape. Myrtle Beach buffet owners were vigorously optimistic, but several states prohibited buffet service entirely.

In keeping with the Vegas mentality, Caesars Palace in April 2020 announced it was throwing $2.4 million at the problem, redoing its celebrated Bacchanal Buffet to be COVID-19 restriction compliant.

It seemed foolhardy at the time, but Bacchanal reopened on May 20, 2021, to a sold-out crowd of 1,100 diners. The buffet’s 220 items now include Roman pizza, build-your-own congee bowls, foie gras PB&J and salted caramel popcorn.

“Vegas is back,” another casino's manager told The Los Angeles Times in reference to the buffet’s resurrection.

On a smaller scale, diners in the Charleston area are equally keen to have their pick of dishes.

“My old customers come in every week,” said Balvinder Banga, owner of Nirlep Indian Restaurant in West Ashley, which daily offers chicken curry, tandoori chicken, aloo gob; pakora and naan in a self-service format.

“I have no problems,” Banga continued. “Everybody comes and enjoys the buffet.”