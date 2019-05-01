Listen up all you recently-relocated New Yorkers: Starting this June, and possibly sooner, exceptional bagels will be available in downtown Charleston on a regular basis.
Renzo, which last offered wood-fired bagels on a random weekend in August, is on the cusp of launching a standing Sunday bagel service. According to owner Nayda Freire, the no-reservations bagel brunch will begin “by the end of May, or early June at the latest.”
In addition to baker Brett Common’s bagels and accompanying cream cheeses, the North Central restaurant will also serve a few pastries and relevant beverages. (But trust me: You’re going for the bagels. Although for Common’s sake and mine, it’s worth noting that they’re not supposed to be precise replicas of what’s baked in Brooklyn. Probably best to leave your toasted poppy memories at home.)
With a Sunday brunch on the calendar, Renzo is suspending its popular Saturday brunch, effective immediately. Freire hints, “We are actually planning something special for Saturdays that will launch soon, as well,” but declined to reveal details.
On May 12, Renzo, 384 Huger St., will preview its bagel service from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., or until the bagels run out. Happy Mother’s Day.
For more information, visit instagram.com/renzochs.