Like many food writers, I had a standing invitation from Jonathan Gold to come eat with him in L.A. But I’m the idiot who never took him up on the offer, perhaps because it’s hard to reconcile a lifeforce of that magnitude with earthy concepts like aging and illness. And because his attention span for his hometown was limitless, I didn’t have to worry about his wandering off to another media market before I got around to planning a West Coast trip. (His tenure as Gourmet’s New York restaurant critic was brief.)
In short, I took Gold’s presence for granted, as I was reminded Saturday night by news of his death from pancreatic cancer at 57. I imagine others have made the same mistake before me: Surely there was a sixteenth-century painting student who passed on the chance to watch Michelangelo sketch frescoes. Greatness never seems transitory.
I don’t think that comparison is hyperbolic, by the way. Those of us who now write about food in the English language were supremely lucky to coexist with the person who basically invented our field and defined mastery of it. If I was regrettably nonchalant about spending time with Gold in the city he loved and led, I never once stopped marveling at his capacity for joy and the ways he found to express it. I don’t need to quote from his Pulitzer-winning reviews here, because every piece he wrote contains at least one phrase or image that another writer could spend the better part of a career trying to patch together.
My first exposure to Gold’s writing came a few years before I met him, when I got a copy of his book, Counter Intelligence: Where to Eat in the Real Los Angeles, a collection of his columns about the eating places that the mainstream press used to ignore.
At the time, I lived in Asheville, N.C., which still today doesn’t have a fraction of the cultural diversity that’s standard in L.A. Gold’s columns were my introduction to some zillion different dishes that I’d never encountered. Even now, I keep the book on my desk, alongside a style guide and other reference materials, because there is no digital substitute for Gold’s take on how barbacoa de chivo and coloradito de pollo do different things to your soul.
That “your” is pure Gold: As The New York Times’ Pete Wells noted in his excellent obituary, Gold made the second-person his signature. The result was conspiratorial, a kind of holdover from his music writing days, when he was immersed in communities that traded bootlegs, and believed brilliance lurked in spots where so-called upstanding citizens might get uncomfortable. (Sometimes when I thought of Gold, even after I knew exactly what he looked like, I’d get my mental picture of him confused with one of Philip Seymour Hoffman playing Lester Bangs in Almost Famous – a sort of triple genius remix.)
In any case, the second-person was incredibly effective: When I went to Los Angeles with my copy of Counter Intelligence, I was shocked to find other people in the places that Gold chronicled. His appreciation for overlooked restaurants was so acute, and his ability to conjure their specialness so developed, that it was bewildering to discover these outposts of intense pleasure actually had workaday elements, like host stands and takeout menus and other customers. I wasn’t the only “you.”
Gold was the only Gold, though.
He was in no way a Charleston figure, but I don’t think that should stop us from commemorating him here. Famously, Gold got his start in food writing when he set out to eat his way down Pico Boulevard, which means he went into restaurants countless times not knowing in advance if they were any good. We should all try to do the same, at least once in a while: It’s OK if the last eight Yelpers weren’t crazy about a place. Maybe they all failed to order the pork neck chowder.
There is also a documentary about Gold, City of Gold. I actually tried to watch it when I got home just before midnight on Saturday, thinking it would be an appropriate tribute, but found it costs $16 to rent the title from my cable company. So I warmed up a bowl of dal and read Gold instead. I hope you’ll try that too (at least the reading part.)
Finally, Gold’s premature death is a painful reminder that when someone is keen to share a passion, whether in person or in print, we should all strive to respond with gratitude -- and without delay. I know I will.