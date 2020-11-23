You are the owner of this article.
REKO is now open online and delivering Charleston area farm goods under the Ravenel Bridge

REKO is an acronym for “fair consumption.” At least, the spelling works out in Sweden, where the phrase for the same is “rejäl konsumtion.”

More confusingly, the concept traces its roots to neighboring Finland, where an activist in 2013 developed the farm-to-table format. Yet everything else about REKO “rings,” as local chapters are called, is very straightforward.

REKO_5.jpg
REKO, an online farmers market, sets up underneath the ramp to the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge at Memorial Waterfront Park on Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020, in Mount Pleasant. Gavin McIntyre/Staff

Under a REKO, such as the one which recently launched in the Charleston area, producers and buyers connect through a closed Facebook group. Shoppers select what they want from the growers’ postings, signal their intention to buy in the comments and then pick up their prepaid purchases at a designated location.

In Charleston County, the pick-up point is at Waterfront Park on Wednesdays.

“It’s great for the farmers to network together and make one quick stop for their orders,” volunteer administrator Jeff Siewacki says. “The vendors also benefit in being paid upfront and only harvesting what is sold, eliminating waste or spoiled food.”

Over the course of a recent week, REKO producers alerted shoppers to the availability of mustard microgreens, breakfast cookies, duck hearts, quail eggs, fresh mozzarella and sesame bagels.

In contrast to the area’s traditional farmers markets, only food producers can participate in REKO, Siewacki adds.

“No candle makers,” he said.

For more information, search for Charleston REKO on Facebook.

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

