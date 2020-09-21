Recovery rolls on at 4 downtown Charleston restaurants on The Post and Courier's radar

The Post and Courier Food section is checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the four featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.

Harold's Cabin: Signs of the time

Harold’s Cabin owner John Schumacher didn’t make any news last week, but he read plenty of it.

In the span of three short days, two more local legends exited the food-and-beverage scene. First, Mickey Bakst announced he’d retired from Charleston Grill after 17 years as its general manager. Beyond his official title, though, Bakst served as the Charleston area hospitality sector’s drum major, leading the corps with energetic pride and bending over backward when needed.

Then, Martha Lou Gadsden’s family confirmed that the former service station on Morrison Drive that Gadsden painted pink and called Martha Lou’s Kitchen 37 years ago was no longer available for rent. Gadsden’s longtime landlord, Craig Bennett, died in January, and the building is now in the hands of developers who plan to demolish it.

(“I would like to thank him for the goodness that (Bennett) has done for me and letting me stay here as long as he did,” Gadsden told an interviewer in 2013. “He wanted to sell it but I was not in a position to buy, so he said well, he’d let me rent it and he let me rent it for the last 30 years.”)

Gadsden is 90, but her grandchildren are talking about bringing back Martha Lou’s in another location. Still, Charleston for now is missing what felt like one of its great shared spaces, where residents supped on lima beans and tourists went to live out their Southern fried chicken fantasies.

“Contemplating just how much of a significant impact the pandemic will have on Charleston’s F&B scene,” Schumacher messaged after learning about the losses.

But he noticed another front-page story about changes in the city. Harold’s Cabin two years ago temporarily renamed itself “Mel’s Cabin” in honor of loyal patron and neighbor Melvin Brown, a Black physician and military veteran who had allowed friends to sponsor him for membership in the all-White Charleston Rifle Club.

The integration effort flopped, with at least 11 members voting to block Brown’s entry.

“We only chose to support him and offer a place where he and others will always be welcome,” Schumacher said when the Mel’s Cabin sign went up. It still hangs in the Harold’s Cabin dining room, closed to the public since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the Charleston Rifle Club admitted Kenneth Battle. Battle is the club’s first Black member.

Vintage Lounge: Almost ready to party

Vintage Lounge now faces a pandemic quandary familiar to parents of school age children.

The upper King Street wine bar is supposed to celebrate its third birthday in November, but owner Nathan Thurston isn’t sure how many people he can safely invite to the party. Nor is it yet clear which party activities are appropriate for a socially distanced crowd.

“We want to help everyone celebrate working through a difficult year, but at the same time be responsible and follow all of the necessary safety requirements,” Thurston said. “That takes some planning.”

In 2018, Vintage Lounge opened 100 wine bottles and gave away every glass filled from them. In 2019, the bar added a Champagne tower; self-serve displays of cheese and charcuterie and passed chocolate truffles to the festivities.

Although the anniversary is a once-a-year affair, Thurston is determined to game plan it successfully. After all, New Year’s Eve is a short eight weeks later.

Chasing Sage: Equipped for anything

Shifting from Korean to French to Moroccan cuisine in a matter of weeks is intellectually rewarding, but it poses an earthly challenge: You can’t broil onion soup in a stone bowl or produce lamb tagine in a tart pan.

Every two weeks, when Chasing Sage switches the focus of its pop-up takeout operation, it has to reoutfit its kitchen. Fortunately, its four team members all have impressive personal stashes of cooking equipment.

They don’t have the whole gamut of appliances covered: “We were tying cheesecloth over a perf pan over a hotel pan” to simulate a couscoussier for the Moroccan menu, chef-owner Forrest Brunton said.

More commonly, though, they end up with multiples of whatever item they need. “A lot of our personal possessions live here,” admitted general manager Maxfield Clarke, who’s spent a great deal of time lately with the restaurant’s newly acquired (read: borrowed) shaved ice machine.

Each Chasing Sage menu has a signature drink, and Clarke was dead set on figuring out how to present the beverage for the team’s Thai foray in a hollowed-out coconut.

“We’ve played around with shaved ice, cubed ice,” Clarke reported while still in the thick of the development process.

Chef-owner Walter Edward picked up the thread: “We want a fun, goofy garnish, like an umbrella, and a lemongrass leaf for Thai flair.”

Ultimately, they offered a $15 concoction described as “lemongrass-infused rum, coconut, mango, pineapple and lime, served inside a young coconut topped with coconut shave ice and sliced coconut meat,” as well as avocado limeade and Thai iced tea, made from scratch without any processed shortcuts.

“I found a lot of recipes online, but most of them involved a bag of Thai iced tea mix,” Clarke said when he was on his fifth experimental batch of tea. “I felt like if I spoke Thai, I could get a better answer.”

Of course, there are also teapots designed for that task.

Chasing Sage’s Thai menu runs through Sept. 26.

Butcher & Bee: Chicken crossroads

One of the ways Butcher & Bee has long expressed its belief in cutting down on waste and supporting local farmers is by snubbing animal products more freely than many other downtown Charleston restaurants. Vegan cooking has always figured into its menu.

During the pandemic, though, the kitchen prioritized comfort. And while every culture associates that sentimental feeling with different ingredients, it’s traditionally synonymous in American cuisine with eggs, pork fat, cheese, cream and butter.

Now the restaurant is looking to get back to its previous approach.

“We’re trying to find interesting ways to pack flavor into things that people like myself who love meat and dairy don’t normally think of,” chef Rick Ohlemacher said.

Pastry chef Jess Olin is leading the charge. She grew accustomed to seeing vegan baked goods around town while living and working in Asheville and was surprised to find they’re not as readily available here.

“In nature, you can find these really nice oils and fats that have quite a bit more flavor than animal things,” said Olin, who’s recently been working with oat and housemade nut milks. One of her new additions to the current dessert menu is a sweet potato mousse with whiskey ginger cake; bourbon smashed blackberries; molasses crumbs and sesame brittle. (Think pumpkin spice latte without the cliché or dairy.)

Back in the kitchen, Ohlemacher is toying with mushrooms at the behest of owner Michael Shemtov, who suggested he “recreate a gribenes in which no chicken skins were harmed.” He just has to puzzle out how to make a chanterelle crackle.