Reader's yen for tasso gravy stirs memories of Pinckney Cafe, whose owner died this summer

Jim Fales was surprised when his brother Scott took a job at 39 Rue de Jean.

“I didn’t know you knew how to cook French food,” he remembered telling him.

“Sure,” Scott Fales replied. “You just put more butter in it.”

In Jim Fales’ mind, though, the difference between his brother’s philosophies and the rigidity, conservatism and snobbery then associated with French cooking couldn’t be bridged by mere butter. When Scott Fales had run his own restaurant with his former wife, Ruth, it was known for its homey dishes and bohemian charm.

“It was comfortable,” Jim Fales said of the much-loved Pinckney Cafe and Espresso, which from 1986 to 2000 occupied the French Quarter building which now belongs to Cru Cafe.

“I don’t know what you’d call it," he said. "Lowcountry Nouveau Eclectic? It wasn’t like that French place, it didn’t have mirrors all over the walls.”

But it did have some of the city’s best food, according to culinary authorities and avid eaters alike.

Among Pinckney’s devoted followers was a reader of The Post and Courier who for two decades has tried to replicate Fales’ lima beans-and-grits with tasso gravy. The restaurant “had many great dishes, but (that) one stands out,” she wrote in a September email asking for the recipe.

Unfortunately, the newspaper never published any of Fales’ recipes. And Scott Fales died in August from complications of polycystic kidney disease. He was 69.

Born in Binghamton, N.Y., Fales was typically easygoing, but his approach to adventure would hardly qualify as casual. After high school graduation, he hitchhiked around New York and then did the same in Europe for months on end. Fales moved to Charleston after another brother landed a job with the city and offered him a place to stay.

Fales hadn’t previously worked in the food industry, save for a stint picking watermelons in Florida, but he took a job making sausages at a Charleston County butcher shop. When he met his future wife, a Hartsville native then studying at the College of Charleston, he was cooking at Il Giardino del Charleston.

The two of them both wanted to study at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, R.I., but they could only afford one tuition bill, so Ruth Floyd enrolled. Fales kept cooking, this time at a hotel on Block Island.

When they returned to South Carolina, they opened The Pinckney Cafe and Espresso, described by Barbara Hagerty in the first-ever issue of Saveur Magazine:

“Ruth and Scott Fales represent the new breed of Lowcountry restaurateurs, committed to using fresh regional, seasonal ingredients,” she wrote in 1994. “Scott's special the day we stopped by was Sutton's Chicken, a dish of fried chicken with country ham and red-eye gravy. Does the Pinckney serve Lowcountry cuisine? No, and they don't claim to. But it's a simple, genuinely Carolinian restaurant that uses local ingredients and creates delicious dishes out of family memories.”

Before it was standard practice at downtown Charleston restaurants, the Fales wrote the names of dishes on a blackboard and erased them when the needed ingredients were used up.

Not every item was fleeting, though. They served a white Vermont Cheddar pimento cheese with chopped olives so reliably that John Martin Taylor, whose legendary bookstore was located nearby, got to know its performance as a sandwich filling well enough to endorse the spread in the Chicago Tribune as “the best in the world.”

Similar accolades were applied to the black bean burrito, designated a “Pinckney Greatest Hit” by The News and Courier in 1990, when the dish cost $4.95.

“I wept when I leaned that Pinckney's had closed,” a fan posted to the Chowhound online message board in 2006. “Their black bean burrito was the best I'd ever had.”

Pinckney Café was a casualty of the Fales’ divorce.

“The restaurant business is tough on marriages,” Jim Fales said.

Ruth Fales died in 2013. Fales quit cooking professionally as his health deteriorated, but “did dinners back and forth” with his brother in Missouri, where he eventually settled.

Jim and Janice Fales inherited Scott Fales’ cookbooks, including a 1951 edition of his mother’s favorite title, the "Fannie Farmer Boston Cooking-School Cook Book," and Jane Grigson’s 1967 guide to making sausage.

According to Janice Fales, tasso appears in just one of them: "Chef Paul Prudhomme’s Louisiana Kitchen," inscribed “Hi Scott. Good Cooking. Good Eating. Good Loving. Love This Book. Thanks, Chef Paul Prudhomme (1984).”

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

Fales wrote, “But none of Prudhomme’s recipes include a gravy for lima beans. And no telltale drips or crumbs of any sort are on the tasso recipe pages. Scott apparently kept no written recipe notes, or at least none that I am aware of.”

In other words, the reader seeking Fales’ lima beans-and-grits may have to feast on her memories, at least for now. Yet the book might hold a clue for another one-time customer, perhaps one who savored fried green tomatoes or shrimp salad at The Pinckney Cafe. Stains on the pages indicate this was the Prudhomme recipe which Fales consulted most frequently:

Remoulade Sauce

From 'Chef Paul Prudhomme’s Louisiana Kitchen'

Ingredients

2 egg yolks

¼ cup vegetable oil

½ cup finely chopped celery

½ cup finely chopped green onions

¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley

¼ cup finely grated fresh horseradish or prepared horseradish

¼ lemon, seeded

1 bay leaf, crumbled

2 tablespoons Creole mustard (preferred) or brown mustard

2 tablespoons catsup

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 tablespoon Tabasco sauce

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons sweet paprika

1 teaspoon salt

Directions

In a blender or food processor, beat the egg yolks 2 minutes. With the machine running, add the oil in a thin stream. One at a time, blend in the remaining ingredients until well mixed and lemon rind is finely chopped. Chill well.