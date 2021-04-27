Rather than eat pilfered strawberries in Lowcountry fields, pay and haul them home to cook

Despite the rise of farmers markets and community-supported agriculture, most city dwellers are still separated from the farms that grow our food. But this time of year, all that changes at the strawberry u-pick field. The Lowcountry’s mild weather means that strawberry season can start as early as February and last through May.

Last year, because of the pandemic, some farms opted out of allowing strangers to traipse about their fields in search of perfectly ripe fruit, but the spring of 2021 has seen pent-up demand for the family friendly activity.

“Last year was the first year I didn’t do u-pick,” said farmer Pete Ambrose of Ambrose Family Farms on Wadmalaw Island.

Ambrose has been farming for more than 45 years — and shrimping before that — so he’s fed a lot of the Lowcountry for a long time.

Without u-pickers in his field, his strawberry yield leapt by 30 percent, which suggests visitors are plucking and sampling almost one-third of his crop. But instead of banning them from the farm, he this year planted more fruit to cover the loss and welcomed folks back into the rows of the strawberry patch.

“I love what I do, and this is more than just produce. It’s an experience,” he says.

Goat Island native Colleen Deihl came back to the state to visit family and make the trek out to Ambrose for just that reason (though she stresses she and her children just sampled one strawberry).

“This is an experience, and I just missed it,” she said. “We made a day trip out of it, looked at the azaleas blooming along the road out to Wadmalaw, and I felt comfortable going back to places that are familiar to me.”

Being familiar with a farm is a good thing, and there’s no easier way to achieve familiarity than by putting a little sweat equity into your strawberry haul. Here are a few ways to use your berry bounty:

Steph’s Strawberry Smoothie

I find that I often go crazy with purchasing more strawberries than I can use before they begin to go soft in my refrigerator, but nothing goes to waste. I cut the tops off the strawberries, then slice the berries in half and pop them in the freezer on a sheet pan until they just begin to harden. Then I move the semi-frozen fruit to a zip bag and freeze all the way, setting myself up for delicious spring breakfasts throughout the local strawberry season.

Ingredients

1 medium banana, broken in half

⅔ cup frozen strawberries

¾ cup of fresh spinach

3 sprigs of cilantro, stems and all

¼ teaspoon dried turmeric

Approximately ¼ cup of preferred milk (I’ve had success with cow’s, soy, almond and coconut.)

3 icemaker ice cubes if desired

Directions

Place all ingredients in blender, making sure the banana is at the bottom. Pulse to break up ingredients, then blend until incorporated.

Arugula Salad with Strawberries

The combination of arugula, goat cheese, and strawberries is a classic spring salad combination, but Chef Matthew Chaplin at Florence's Lowcountry Kitchen on James Island updates it by providing a tangy rosé dressing. You’ll have leftovers for the dressing, which will keep fine in the refrigerator for at least a week either for more salads, or a great marinade for chicken.

Ingredients

2 cups arugula

4 strawberries, thinly sliced

¼ cup goat cheese

8 baby heirloom tomatoes

¼ cup toasted pecans

Rosé vinaigrette (see recipe)

Directions

Divide the ingredients onto two chilled salad plates, drizzle with vinaigrette and serve immediately.

Rosé Vinaigrette

Ingredients

1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard

3 teaspoons honey

¼ cup red wine vinegar

Pinch salt

Pinch white pepper

¼ cup your favorite rosé wine

1 cup canola oil

Directions

Blend together all ingredients (except for the oil) in a blender or food processor. Then slowly add oil when blender is running to emulsify dressing. Leftover dressing will store well in airtight container, such as a mason jar with screw lid, for at least a week.

Bay Leaf Panna Cotta with Gently Pickled Strawberries

Chef Kelly Kleisner originally developed this recipe with blueberries for the now-shuttered The Macintosh, but she says it works equally well with strawberries. These days, she is a freelance baker and owns the Mirabelle Bakery company, which supplies celebration confections for a variety of clients, as well as sweet treats to coffee shops and restaurants, including Stems & Skins in Park Circle.

Bay Leaf Panna Cotta

Ingredients

3 cups heavy cream, chilled and divided

½ cup sugar

½ teaspoons kosher salt

3 bay leaves, preferably fresh, but dry is fine

1 packet gelatin powder

Directions

Combine 1 cup cream with sugar, salt, and bay leaves in a pot. Bring just to a boil and remove from heat, let set five minutes, then whisk in gelatin. Whisk in remaining 2 cups cream

Pour into desired dishes and refrigerate until set, then dress with gently pickled strawberries and serve.

Gently Pickled Strawberries

Ingredients

⅓ cup red wine

⅓ cup champagne vinegar

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup light brown sugar

Pinch of kosher salt

1 cinnamon stick

2 whole star anise

4 whole cloves

4 juniper berries

1 pint strawberries, halved

Mix wine, vinegar, sugars, salt and seasonings in a pot and bring liquid to a boil. Remove from heat and let cool until just warm. Pour over halved strawberries. Before serving, strain strawberries slightly (a little liquid is good.)