North Charleston restaurateur Antwan Smalls is celebrating his birthday today by giving a gift to his customers: A larger location of My Three Sons where even charter bus drivers won’t have to hunt for parking.

Smalls in 2014 opened My Three Sons with his mother, Lorraine Smalls, and her Southern cooking mentor, Alice Warren. The restaurant has since been hailed by patrons and the press for its traditional Lowcountry dishes, including fried whiting, deviled crabs, seafood rice and bread pudding.

Antwan Smalls says both the kitchen and parking lot at the Montague Avenue location were inadequate. Starting next month, My Three Sons will operate out of the former New Hibachi at 5237 Dorchester Road.

“It was time,” Antwan Smalls says. “We really wanted to spread our wings.”

My Three Sons’ customers knew a move was in the works, but Smalls waited until today to reveal the restaurant’s new address. Sharp-eyed North Charlestonians might have guessed at it, though. The 2600-square-foot building was recently repainted in bright purple, My Three Sons’ signature shade.

According to Smalls, My Three Sons is tripling its kitchen space with the relocation, “which makes Momma a lot happier.” It’s also gaining a parking lot it doesn’t have to share with adjoining businesses.

“We do a lot of stuff with the local tour guides,” Smalls says of the restaurant’s need to accommodate buses. He also anticipates using the lot for special events, and as a storage area for catering equipment he’s purchased to free up the restaurant kitchen when My Three Sons is hired to provide food for family reunions and other private parties.

Fewer parking hassles are likely to be the only difference customers notice between the two locations, Smalls says.

“It’s going to be same service with a smile, feeding one belly at a time,” he says.