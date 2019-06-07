Seanachai
Buy Now

Seanachai Irish Pub & Social Club on Maybank Highway on Johns Island. File/Wade Spees/Staff 

Seanachai’s full cocktail menu will be back in place soon, but one of the Johns Island whiskey bar’s owners says customers can look forward to a new emphasis on breakfast later this year.

Founder Gerry Kieran, who in 2011 opened the Maybank Highway venue as a private club, says he plans to do some “reassessing” involving an open space next door.

“I’m trying to pull back from nighttime,” he says.

Prior to making what the industry would call a “daypart shift,” Kieran this summer is taking a short hiatus to spend time with a friend who’s a private chef on a ranch in Cody, Wyo. While he’s away, he’s leaving Seanachai in the hands of partners. They’ve embarked on a kitchen renovation, forcing the temporary suspension of the bar’s standard menu.

“Really (we’re) modernizing and bringing it up to speed,” Kieran says.

Until a new hood is installed, neighboring The Southern General and pop-ups such as Chicken Fats and SliceCompany are supplementing food service.

With new owners on board, Seanachai also had to reapply for its liquor license. Kieran expects to receive it within a few weeks. In the meantime, the bar is serving wine and apertif-based drinks, including the newly-embattled Aperol Spritz.

“It’s the bloody government, so you never know,” Kieran says of the pace of permitting. “But we’ve got our fingers crossed.”

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

Tags

Food editor and chief critic

Eating all of the chicken livers just as fast as I can.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.