Seanachai’s full cocktail menu will be back in place soon, but one of the Johns Island whiskey bar’s owners says customers can look forward to a new emphasis on breakfast later this year.
Founder Gerry Kieran, who in 2011 opened the Maybank Highway venue as a private club, says he plans to do some “reassessing” involving an open space next door.
“I’m trying to pull back from nighttime,” he says.
Prior to making what the industry would call a “daypart shift,” Kieran this summer is taking a short hiatus to spend time with a friend who’s a private chef on a ranch in Cody, Wyo. While he’s away, he’s leaving Seanachai in the hands of partners. They’ve embarked on a kitchen renovation, forcing the temporary suspension of the bar’s standard menu.
“Really (we’re) modernizing and bringing it up to speed,” Kieran says.
Until a new hood is installed, neighboring The Southern General and pop-ups such as Chicken Fats and SliceCompany are supplementing food service.
With new owners on board, Seanachai also had to reapply for its liquor license. Kieran expects to receive it within a few weeks. In the meantime, the bar is serving wine and apertif-based drinks, including the newly-embattled Aperol Spritz.
“It’s the bloody government, so you never know,” Kieran says of the pace of permitting. “But we’ve got our fingers crossed.”