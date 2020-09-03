Popular James Island restaurant might answer longtime local call for Chinese-American food

Kwei Fei’s monthlong stint as a Cantonese joint ends on Saturday, but owners of the James Island restaurant say patrons haven’t seen the last of General Tso’s chicken and Kung Pao shrimp.

“Based on its success, we know we'll be bringing this style of menu back in January,” Tina Schuttenberg says. “It's certainly given us pause as to what our next long-term move might be.”

Tina and David Schuttenberg have previously mixed Chinese-American classics into their standard lineup of Sichuan dishes. But with Kwei Fei takeout in so many customers’ regular rotations, the team decided “to give our weekly guests a break” by swapping out the entire menu for August.

David Schuttenberg and chef de cuisine Greg Kurtzman researched and developed recipes for Mongolian beef, sesame chicken, black bean tofu and pork fried rice, among other familiar favorites.

Indeed, the dishes were so popular that the two chefs on a single night fulfilled 400 orders.

“It's been a fun and exhausting month,” says Schuttenberg, who adds that the menu drew in customers whose spice aversions typically keep them away from Kwei Fei.

Still, even the mild-palated crowd didn’t flip for every dish. A pair of staff favorites — beef-and-broccoli and cashew chicken — were continually outsold by other items.

At Kwei Fei, though, the guiding principle could well be: “If you don’t like that, try this.” The restaurant is preparing to release a take-home dim sum kit and unveil its fall Sichuan menu. Prior to its debut, the Schuttenbergs are taking a much-needed vacation and turning over the Kwei Fei space to The Drifter from Sept. 7-14.

Their adjacent trailer, Micho, will belong to pop-ups Kuya and Bok Choy Boy for the week. There isn’t any lo mein on their menus, but Setrini Sison of Bok Choy Boy has been known to fry rice.