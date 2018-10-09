Chef David Schuttenberg’s wildly popular Sichuanese pop-up, which has stuck to a twice-weekly schedule since last fall debuting at The Daily, has found a full-time home on James Island.
Appropriately for a project which takes its name from a love story, Kwei Fei’s relocation was prompted by a partnership: Schuttenberg and his wife, Tina, forged a working relationship with customers Vanessa and Alex Harris after learning they’d closed The Lot. "We have tried very hard to keep things going, but it just doesn’t seem to fall into place," the Harrises in September posted to Facebook.
Now Kwei Fei is scheduled on Nov. 7 to open at the 1977 Maybank Hwy. address which formerly belonged to the locavore restaurant.
Of the arrangement, Schuttenberg says, “We can provide a more traditional service standard, increased operating hours and expanded menu for our guests, while continuing with our slightly irreverent vibe that will pair perfectly with the independent spirit that The Lot has championed for so long.”
Schuttenberg reiterated his gratitude to The Daily’s owner Michael Shemtov, who hosted Kwei Fei for close to a year. Schuttenberg came up with Kwei Fei after losing his job at Fish over creative differences; A Fatty Crab alum, he’d originally moved to Charleston to oversee his friend Damon Wise’s short-lived restaurant block.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with Vanessa and Alex,” Schuttenberg says. “We truly feel it’s a perfect fit for all of us.”
According to Schuttenberg, Kwei Fei plans to offer brunch in its new venue, although menu details haven’t yet been finalized. The restaurant will initially serve dinner Tuesday-Saturday, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. “But we expect a demand for late night, and will grow into that,” he adds.
Kwei Fei will make its final appearance at The Daily on Oct. 28.