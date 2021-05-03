Popular downtown Charleston brunch destination will open second location on James Island

Millers All Day, which has won over legions of downtown Charleston tourists by taking brunch as seriously as they do, is bringing its pink grits and mimosas to James Island.

The restaurant co-owned by longtime chef Nathan Thurston and Marsh Hen Mill’s Greg Johnsman will this fall open in the Maybank Highway venue previously occupied by Zia Taqueria. Zia earlier this year announced plans to move to a larger location across the street.

According to a press release, Thurston and Johnsman started looking into the Terrace Plaza space as soon as they heard it was available.

“Expanding and opening a second location allows more guests to access Millers All Day,” Thurston was quoted as saying.

Thurston hasn’t ruled out additional Millers All Day locations in the Charleston area.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

“Quality and consistency are our primary objectives; therefore, we’re zeroed in on what’s on our plate at the moment,” he said. “We are interested in expanding our footprint in greater Charleston (in the) long term.”

Like the original Millers All Day, which in 2018 opened on lower King Street, Millers All Day on James Island will offer a full bar, bakery and coffee program in addition to a main menu featuring waffles, biscuits, sandwiches, salads and unicorn grits, so named for the hue imparted by the red corn milled to make them.

Whitney Rietz Design, which came up with the mod seating counter and vinyl record display for the King Street restaurant, will renovate the James Island location so it echoes the original too.