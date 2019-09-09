Citing a philosophical disagreement over the future of Poogan’s Hospitality Group, chef and partner Daniel Doyle has left the company.
“We’re not seeing eye to eye as far as (its) culinary direction,” Doyle says.
Managing partner Jude Wagner deferred questions to Brad Ball, who in 2017 took over ownership of Poogan’s Porch and Poogan’s Smokehouse from his parents. Chuck and Bobbie Ball purchased the Queen Street restaurant in 1977, adding the barbecue outlet in 2015.
Ball did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
According to Doyle, “We’ve grown to see the restaurant differently and the trajectory of the company differently.” He declined to specify exactly how their visions clashed, but suggested he was concerned about the pace of expansion. Poogan’s earlier this year opened Poogan’s Courtyard, a private event space, and is on track to soon open Poogan’s Southern Kitchen at Nexton Square in Summerville.
Doyle in 2007 was named executive chef of Poogan’s Porch. Five years later, he was made a partner in the company.
“It’s given me a level of notoriety I may not have had, so I will look back at the time as a very positive experience,” he says, referring to his multiple appearances at the James Beard House.
At this point, Doyle hasn’t decided what to do next. “Maybe consulting, or that kind of thing,” he says. “I’ll be looking for someone who can use my skill set.”
Both Poogan’s Porch and Poogan’s Smokehouse are currently participating in Charleston Restaurant Week, serving dishes developed during Doyle’s tenure. “I am extremely proud of the staff,” he says.
Poogan's Hospitality Group has not announced who will replace Doyle as chef.