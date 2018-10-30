Victor Krupa of Krystyna's Authentic Polish Food is peddling paczki for the holiday season in Charleston.
He describes the pastry as a Polish jelly doughnut. In communities with a large Polish population, like Detroit, Chicago and other Midwestern cities, packzi are so popular they have their own day, which traditionally falls the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday.
In Charleston, packzi aren't quite as well known, but that hasn't stopped Krupa from fielding orders for hundreds of them, simply by putting an announcement on his Facebook page.
"This is the first time I've done it," says Krupa. "I just opened (Krystyna's) in May. But I've gotten a really good response."
The paczki come with raspberry or custard filling and are topped with powdered sugar.
He says they're similar to elephant ears in that they're fried dough, but he says they use yeast. "It gives them an outer crunch," he says. "They're just delicious."
Krupa is currently taking orders for packzi through Nov. 19 at $19.25 per dozen. For more information, email krystynaspolishfood@gmail.com.