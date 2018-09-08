Enchiladas and queso won’t return to Lewis Barbecue following Juan Luis’ closure on Sunday, but the Charleston area may not have seen the last of Juan Luis.
Prior to opening a Tex-Mex stall at Workshop, Lewis Barbecue every Tuesday offered iconic dishes from owner John Lewis’ home state. Although those tortilla-based items won’t immediately rejoin the restaurant’s regular rotation, publicist Cat Taylor says Lewis is “not ruling it out for the future.”
In fact, Lewis, currently in El Paso, texts, "Looking forward to a future Juan Luis in our own brick-and-mortar spot!"
Juan Luis, one of two original tenants remaining in the city’s first “fancy food court,” on Saturday announced its impending departure via social media. Although Workshop was designed for temporary residencies, the news apparently came as a shock to the concession’s fans, whose posted reactions ranged from “noooooo” to “nooooooooo.”
Pink Bellies, another operation in place when Workshop opened in May 2017, will close out its run on Oct. 14.
Among other current tenants, Sushi Wa Izakaya will leave at the end of the year, while the stays for Spanglish Cuban Kitchen and Two Fat Olives are listed as “ongoing.” Little Miss Ha is scheduled to open next month.