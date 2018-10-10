Once Pink Bellies clears out of its food stall at Workshop, where it's held court since May 2017, owner Thai Phi will take his Vietnamese fare to Tapio, the boba tea cafe on Coming Street, for a brief but intense residency during the month of November.
Tapio will stay open seven days a week in November, allowing Phi to daily serve garlic noodles, lamb dumplings, chicken pho, bahn mi and cereal milk tea, in addition to Drizzy Dumplings: local pork-and-shrimp dumplings topped with creamy pulled pork sauce, pickled red onions and basil.
Phi says everything will be available for dine-in, take-out or Uber Eats delivery.
After the November stint at Tapio, Phi says he'll head to visit family in Vietnam and "grok everything about pho." Ultimately, he'd like to open a "farm-to-pho" restaurant in Charleston in late 2019.
During his three-month visit to Vietnam, he'll also research nem nuong (charcoal-grilled spring pork rolls) and goi du du bo kho (papaya beef jerky salad.)
"I imagine our restaurant being a great source of comfort for locals," he says. "In the form of noodles, noodle soups, dumplings and Animal-style burgers." Those burgers are Phi's loving homage to his favorite at West Coast burger chain In-N-Out.
Phi hopes to accomplish all of the above without the help of outside investors. "Only people who truly believe our mission and want us to succeed," he says.