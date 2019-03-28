Parson's Jack Cafe, a dog-friendly restaurant and bar in West Ashley, is closing.
The cafe's last day in business will be Sunday.
"I can’t begin to tell everyone how grateful I am for their patronage, their hard work and most of all their friendship over the last 12 and a half years," general manager Steve Morgan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Parson Jack's, 3417 Shelby Ray Court, has specials and events on tap for each of its last four days in business.
That includes open mic night on Thursday, live music on Friday, half-off all food on Saturday and brunch on Sunday.
From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Parson Jack's will have a "Thanks for the Memories" party with beer, wine and liquor drinks for $2.50 while they last.
As is custom at Parson Jack's, dogs are welcome each day.
Along with being dog-friendly, Parson Jack's has a history of raising money for local animal shelters.
Patrons also always had the option of writing a message on a dollar to be pinned on the restaurant's ceiling. Over the years, the ceiling became covered with dollars, all of which were to be donated.
On Wednesday, employees took down the dollars, which were topped with names of pets or family members and other messages written in black Sharpie.
The total amount was $6,094.
Parson Jack's plans to donate the money to Charleston Animal Society and PetHelpers on Sunday.