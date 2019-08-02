73 Spring St.
73 Spring Street. (Brad Nettles/The Post and Courier) 10/1/09

 Brad Nettles

The Spring Street space previously occupied by Wildflour Pastry isn’t small: It’s petite.

Or at least that how its forthcoming successor is phrasing it. Coquin bills itself as “The Petite Café and Bar of Charleston,” stressing its allegiance to Paris. According to the forthcoming café’s website, “Happy hour is happening for everyone in Paris, and at Coquin, the lines between café and bar are blurred.”

While the promised “craft cocktails, martinis, wine and beer,” are contingent on the outcome of Coquin’s liquor license application, the state can’t stop Coquin from screening “old black- and-white films on the courtyard wall as soft French music plays,” or serving coffee, salads, sandwiches, pastries and “dedicated French tapas.”

Chip Grimalda, who’s listed on the website as the café’s owner and executive chef, didn’t return messages seeking comment.

Grimalda recently closed Koa Surf Bar and Restaurant in Athens, Ga., an offshoot of the Koa Bowls food truck he ran in Charleston. Prior to launching his poke truck, Grimalda owned a gym and digital marketing firm in Los Angeles.

Wildflour closed its original downtown location in July. Its retail bakery in West Ashley remains open.

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

