Parcel 32 has replaced its executive chef, who two years ago opened the downtown restaurant during a period of major upheaval for owner Patrick Properties Hospitality Group.
In the weeks prior to Shaun Brian Sells’ appointment, Patrick Properties accepted the resignation of CEO Randall Goldman after a company investigation revealed “unacceptable managerial conduct” by Goldman toward employees. Goldman’s wife, Jennifer, who served as Patrick Properties’ COO, also left the company.
Following the Goldmans’ departure, Patrick Properties fired executive chef Digby Stridiron, who with much fanfare was recruited to conceptualize the successor to Fish. A spokesperson attributed the decision to “creative differences.”
Sells, Stridiron’s friend and chef de cuisine, was then promoted to lead the back-of-house team. He did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
Earlier this year, Sells hired John Coleman, formerly of Chubby Fish, to serve as his chef de cuisine. Coleman will now assume the executive chef role, according to a statement from the Parcel 32 management team.
“We wish Shaun the best of luck as he moves on to other ventures,” the statement says. It does not provide a reason for the change.
Coleman will be tasked with “continu(ing) to make sustainability a focus on the restaurant’s cuisine,” the statement says.