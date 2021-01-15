Pandemic provides virtual answer to Charleston's lack of cooking class spaces

Since Charleston Cooks and Southern Season closed in 2016, the Charleston area has lacked a proper venue for cooking classes.

Various groups have experimented with hosting programs at the Culinary Institute of Charleston, but the only extant teaching kitchens for home cooks (Zero George, In the Kitchen with Chef Bob Waggoner) are relatively small, and their sessions are priced accordingly. Downtown Charleston real estate isn’t compatible with multiple stovetops and demonstration stations.

But the pandemic revealed that the city in fact has all the cooking school kitchens it needs. They’re just located in prospective students’ homes.

Suzanne Pollak of the Charleston Academy of Domestic Pursuits is one of countless cooking instructors here and elsewhere who has shifted courses to Zoom, allowing students to study safely and giving the teachers a chance to reach a wider audience.

“Cooking is just my thing,” Pollak says of her determination to find a virtual alternative to in-person classes. “Gathering people and meeting people is just my thing.”

Pollak has offered various classes on entertaining and cooking fundamentals; she recently concluded a series devoted to carbohydrates. “Some people took every class for nine weeks,” she says.

As Pollak told the six participants in a $40 cassoulet course she convened earlier this week, “When you do it on Zoom, you learn more, because a teacher can’t come and correct mistakes.”

Perhaps more significantly, students working in their own kitchens don’t have to wonder how a recipe mastered in a gleaming new kitchen will translate to their rusty old ovens. If an instructor advises them to reach for a grill pan, and a student realizes there isn’t one in his cookware arsenal, he can ask the teacher to point to the best substitute in his collection.

To be fair, Pollak’s students don’t appear to have any issues with aging appliances or missing equipment. Those who chose to cook cassoulet along with her, rather than jot down notes for later, streamed in from elegant home kitchens. And although Pollak promoted them to pipe up with questions, they were generally too focused on mincing garlic and melting fat to chat.

“One lady wrote me and said she could smell the stock coming through her computer,” Pollak told the class between asides about ex-boyfriends and recollections of Christmas cassoulet suppers.

Even without the aromatics, the sound of onions sizzling in Pollak’s Smithey ironware pan made the 45-minute process seem as intimate as a class in a shared kitchen designed for that purpose.

Of course, that intimacy isn’t limited to cooking classes taught by neighbors (Pollack remarked at one point that at least one of the students probably could smell her stock by virtue of her location.) An increasing number of cooking enthusiasts are studying with teachers abroad, since it’s hard to beat getting cassoulet intel directly from a French chef.

Even in the halcyon days of Charleston cooking class venues, nobody offered that.