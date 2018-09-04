Around this time last year, Pancito & Lefty's owners were in the midst of a dispute that ended with chef/partner Robert Berry distancing himself from the restaurant.
Now the restaurant has closed for good, according to a statement from partner Jimmy Poole. "It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close the doors to Pancito & Lefty," he says.
Poole declined to comment further on the situation.
Pancito & Lefty shuttered on Monday, approximately 18 months after a much-anticipated opening: As far back as 2015, its founders were publicly discussing their plans for the former Zappo's Pizza at 708 King St.
The restaurant struggled to find a footing after Berry's departure, with Poole hiring a team of chefs last winter. Most recently, Todd Garrigan, formerly of Craftsmen Tap House, was running the kitchen and was to be featured at a Pancito & Lefty's cocktail lunch event during next year's Charleston Wine + Food Festival.
According to restaurant spokeswoman Elsbeth Pratt, "the majority of staff was notified in advance of the closing," and all workers were offered help with employment relocation.