Pancito & Lefty. Wade Spees/Staff

 By Wade Spees wspees@postandcourier.com

Around this time last year, Pancito & Lefty's owners were in the midst of a dispute that ended with chef/partner Robert Berry distancing himself from the restaurant

Now the restaurant has closed for good, according to a statement from partner Jimmy Poole. "It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close the doors to Pancito & Lefty," he says.

Poole declined to comment further on the situation.

Pancito & Lefty shuttered on Monday, approximately 18 months after a much-anticipated opening: As far back as 2015, its founders were publicly discussing their plans for the former Zappo's Pizza at 708 King St.

The restaurant struggled to find a footing after Berry's departure, with Poole hiring a team of chefs last winter. Most recently, Todd Garrigan, formerly of Craftsmen Tap House, was running the kitchen and was to be featured at a Pancito & Lefty's cocktail lunch event during next year's Charleston Wine + Food Festival.  

According to restaurant spokeswoman Elsbeth Pratt, "the majority of staff was notified in advance of the closing," and all workers were offered help with employment relocation.

