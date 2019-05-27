Patrons visiting South Carolina’s oldest craft brewery can again enjoy a patio beer.
For nearly two years Palmetto Brewing Company, 289 Huger St., had been without a space for outdoor drinking, a sought-after element, says location manager Rick Rice.
"A lot of people want to be able to enjoy a beer outside," he said. "And since we haven't been able to offer that, they may have gone somewhere else."
That changed earlier this month, when Palmetto unveiled its open-air courtyard and expanded tap system.
The brewery now has 30 draft lines; it previously had 15. A handful of the taps are reserved for brews from Catawba Brewing, the North Carolina-based owner of Palmetto.
“The craft beer consumer wants variety and innovation,” Rice said. “And now we have exactly that.”
Palmetto had to close its former courtyard in Oct. 2017 after White Point Partners bought the adjoining property, then occupied by Brooks Signs, to build apartments. The next-door New Market Residences are still under construction.
Shortly after Catawba bought Palmetto in 2017, planning began to renovate the brewery's building. Since the courtyard had to also serve as a loading dock for Palmetto, Rice said the design and engineering of the space was "complicated and time consuming."
It took much longer than expected.
The new patio is outfitted with 10 picnic tables and has a capacity of about 150 people. The brewery plans to hosts live music outside every Friday and Saturday, weather permitting.
Palmetto’s former courtyard space drew large crowds for the Loading Dock Concert Series, but Rice said it’s unlikely that the brewery will bring back a concert series of that scale.