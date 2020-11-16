Paleta Place is now open in North Charleston

Even eaters who aren’t familiar with paletas would likely agree that the Charleston area can always use another purveyor of frozen treats. But connoisseurs of the Mexican ice pops know they’re as pretty as they are refreshing.

The evidence is arrayed in the display cases at Paleta Place, Olivia Izaguirre’s new dessert shop in North Charleston.

Handmade with fresh fruit, the juice-based paletas include lime pops, bright as safety vests; mango pops streaked with chamoy; and coconut pops with sliced kiwi and strawberries suspended within them.

In addition to juice-based paletas, the more than 55 handmade paletas at Paleta Place include an assortment of paletas de leche, designed to be dipped in a vat of melted chocolate and rolled in candy, ice cream sprinkles or nuts. According to Izaguirre, “Eskimo style” is a favored enhancement in her native Mexico, where paletas originated in the mid-20th century.

Paletas are now ubiquitous in Mexico. But as Izaguirre told Universal Latin News Charleston, they’ve become popular across Latin America, as well as in U.S. cities with sizable Latino populations, for reasons embedded in Paleta Place’s guava, mamey, tamarind and passion fruit pops.

And for the non-paleta set, Paleta Place also serves ice cream, sweet waffles and banana splits.

Located at 2810 Ashley Phosphate Road, Suite A7, Paleta Place is open noon-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday. To learn more, call 832-643-8869 or search for Paleta Place on Facebook.