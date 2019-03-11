Two Asian restaurants on upper King Street have recently upgraded their dining rooms and expanded their menus.
Although Ice & Pan, 567 King St., has retained its name, Jolin Jiang’s cafe is no longer focused exclusively on rolled ice cream, which proved to be a tough sell in colder weather. Now the menu includes Taiwanese sausage over rice; popcorn chicken; Taiwanese-style sandwiches; two kinds of ramen and a $10.95 honey toast that Hong Jiang says could feed four people.
“It basically has syrup inside the bread, which we toast and then top with ice cream and fruit,” Jiang, a restaurateur who moved here from the suburbs of Washington D.C. to help his sister, says of the trendy snack. “You’re supposed to cut it like a steak.”
The Jiangs have also overhauled the room, removing the ice cream counter which once dominated it and installing a pair of sofas opposite a row of booths. “We’re trying to make this place more relaxed,” Hong Jiang says.
Down the block at Peking Gourmet, 555 King St., the seating area has also been fully renovated. Regular customers “like the environment a lot better now,” reports Kitty Zheng, daughter of owner Andy Zheng.
Zheng also recently opened Chatime; the store at 28 Woolfe St. is the first U.S. location of a Taiwan-based international bubble tea chain. While chains aren’t typically synonymous with soul in the restaurant sphere, Kitty Zheng says their beverages are the area’s “most authentic” because their component ingredients are shipped from Asia.
Milk tea isn’t available at Peking Gourmet, but the formerly Chinese-American menu now has hibachi and Thai sections. The restaurant is also in the process of applying for a beer and wine license. “It’s always been a to-go restaurant, and my dad wanted to try something different,” Zheng says.
But she adds that for customers who prefer to eat at home, Peking Gourmet offers free delivery.