Pain reverberates through food industry in wake of downtown Charleston restaurant closures

The Post and Courier Food section is checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the four featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.

Harold's Cabin: Brunch fallout

"For every pot, there is a lid," as the old saying goes. But just try finding a lid for a jar these days.

“Trying to get jars and lids has been insane,” says longtime Charleston bartender John Aquino, creator and maker of jarred Natural Blonde Bloody Mary mix. “I couldn’t get the gold lids, so I got white lids. Then the gold lids came in, and now there are no jars because everybody is home canning their own stuff.”

Aquino is one of an untold number of suppliers whose business plans were upended when restaurants closed. Prior to the pandemic, Aquino counted on restaurants for about 80 percent of his sales. Restaurants also functioned as his most effective marketing tool. He would regularly get e-mails from new customers saying, “I had your stuff at Harold’s Cabin and really loved it.”

In Aquino’s case, the suspension of on-premise service wasn’t a company killer because drinkers stuck at home were keen to stock up on his non-alcoholic mix. “What kept me sort of alive was people locked up were drinking and trying to get healthy,” he says. A preservative-free yellow tomato blend primed for liquor apparently fit both bills. Aquino could barely keep up with online orders.

Still, his experience adjusting his business model illustrates the tight weave of the nation’s intricate food-and-beverage web. Even a minor change in consumer behavior or public policy, such as tighter border controls that held up seasonal farmworkers, tugs at the entire system.

For example, Aquino stopped producing more mix when restaurants closed since he suddenly didn’t have any standing orders to fill. But he couldn’t get out of his lease obligation just because restaurant brunch was off the table. He still owed $2,500 a month for the facility.

“Stuff like that hurts,” says Aquino, whose company was too small to qualify for a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

Now that most restaurants have reverted to on-premise service, Aquino’s sales are in the neighborhood of normal, although he’s lost some revenue opportunities to the pandemic. Harold’s Cabin, which remains closed, used to retail Natural Blonde. “I remember a lady, from Alabama, I think, who would buy six bottles at a time,” owner John Schumacher says.

To compensate, Aquino is now making pickles and preserves, as well as frozen cocktails in pouches, which he can brand as wedding favors. They’ve been so popular that he’s working on pouching up a hot toddy now. “It’s adapt or die,” he says. “I’m a one man show, and I don’t have sugar momma.”

Yet even with recent developments in his favor, Aquino estimates he won’t recover from the shutdown of restaurant dining rooms for at least another six months.

Vintage Lounge: Chafing at curfew

Mystified by Gov. Henry McMaster’s recent decision to restore dining capacity to 100 percent, many members of the state’s food-and-beverage industry have been trying to figure out who wanted the change.

“The nightclub people want to see the restriction lifted,” Lowcountry Hospitality Association past president John Keener theorized on Oct. 1, the day on which McMaster teased his forthcoming executive order.

“Allowing full occupancy helps restaurants more than it does bars,” Vintage Lounge owner Nathan Wheeler maintains.

As Wheeler sees it, a bar designed to serve cheap shots to hundreds of people might rejoice at the capacity ceiling coming down. But Vintage has never been that kind of venue. “Vintage is a large space, and it's difficult to execute the style of service we strive for when the place is packed out,” he says.

That style includes creating an isolated space for customers concerned about exposure to other guests, as Wheeler did last Thursday night for a group of women unsure about dining out. It also includes selling a magnum of Corison Cabernet over which a small group might linger.

But not for too long, under current state law. When McMaster canceled the capacity rule, he left an alcohol curfew in place, prohibiting restaurants and bars from selling beer, wine and liquor after 11 p.m.

It remains the biggest hurdle to recovery facing Vintage.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

“So many of our guests this week asked, ‘Why would the Governor increase occupancy but not the hours allowed to operate?’,” Wheeler says.

He hasn’t come up with a good answer yet.

Butcher & Bee: Winter is coming

In November 2019, the temperature in downtown Charleston on 15 days dipped below 50 degrees. In December 2019, it fell below that mark on 18 days.

Charleston winters are typically mild, so restaurant operators here aren’t as petrified by the prospect of blinding snow and sub-zero wind chills as their counterparts up north. But they’re still preparing for guests to balk at sitting outside, which is where most restaurant traffic is concentrated these days.

According to a new study conducted by the National Restaurant Association, full-service restaurants with outdoor seating areas attribute 44 percent of their revenue to their al fresco setups. The trade group has launched a major lobbying effort to get governmental bodies to support and incentivize outdoor dining, perhaps by underwriting the cost of heaters.

“The heaters I found are $150, plus propane, so it’s a whole new set of challenges to take on,” says Butcher & Bee general manager Drisa Lamb.

Winterizing the restaurant’s patio has to be effective, relatively affordable and compatible with current sanitation protocols. That last requirement rules out creative strategies such as distributing locally made blankets, since it’s impossible to sanitize a heavy coverlet between seatings.

And so, “Here we are, at a time we shouldn’t be spending any money, having conversations about how much heaters cost,” chief of staff Tara Pate says.

Another option is to serve more soup, although owner Michael Shemtov says hot soup is traditionally a hard sell in Charleston.

Whenever it gets chilly by Charleston standards, he says, “I call every restaurant and say, ‘Get some soup on the menu! It’s cold!’ And then it’s 72 degrees. It’s never cold enough for long enough to make soup a thing here.”

This year, he concludes, the kitchen team may have to pay closer attention to the weather forecast.

Chasing Sage: One man down

Last week, Forrest Brunton hurt his back.

In most workplaces, that would be excruciating for Brunton, but not an earthshattering development for anyone else. At Chasing Sage, though, the entire team consists of four people: Brunton and Walter Edward, the chefs; Cindy Edward, who farms the restaurant’s ingredients and works front of house; and general manager Maxfield Clarke.

When Walter Edward learned of Brunton’s injury, his first thought was, "Are we going to have to close?"

“It sort of reminds you that this is a precarious position,” Brunton says, adding, “Luckily, a hurt back isn’t contagious.”

The Chasing Sage team has always guarded against COVID-19 exposure, but they say Brunton’s predicament was a glaring reminder of why their safety measures are so important. “One more hurt back, we’d have to close,” Clarke says.

This time around, they didn’t miss a single service. Clarke, who has more kitchen than general management experience, took over Brunton’s station. Cindy Edward stepped into Clarke’s spot. And Clarke’s girlfriend, who previously tended bar at Josephine, filled in for Edward on the floor.

“It’s been fun to watch,” Cindy Edward says. “Max has been rocking it.”

As for Brunton, he has an appointment with a physical therapist, and every intention of resuming his role as chef when he feels up to it. Edward says he’s just happy that his friend and colleague has that choice.