Oyster grower calls for shucking knives as regionally specific as the shells they pry open

Perhaps because stemware sellers have helped it along, most wine drinkers are familiar with the idea that each grape varietal demands a specific glass. It’s less common to hear about matching oyster knives to oyster types, but material culture scholar and oyster grower Bernie Herman believes the practice ought to gain ground.

“You can do the predictable with a ceramicist and come up with an oyster plate,” said Herman, a Southern Studies professor at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, speaking of ways to enhance the oyster eating experience through craft. “But I noticed there is this market in handcrafted oyster knives, almost all of which destroy the oyster.”

“They’re beautiful to look at,” Herman continued. “But they are objects which privilege eye over utility.”

Instead, Herman would like to see blades shaped to correspond to the shell contours that reflect where an oyster was cultivated. A French-made oyster knife, for instance, is a beautiful object that’s relatively useless when a Lowcountry oyster needs shucking.

“How do you retain the utility of the tool but create an awareness of the world it maps?” Herman asks. “There’s a big difference between opening an oyster and opening an oyster in such a way that all of its anatomical beauty is visible before you eat it.”

Herman was prompted to think about the connection between manmade tools and oysters by Chow Chow, an Asheville-based culinary event series. Chow Chow in 2019 launched as a traditional food-and-beverage festival but has since reinvented itself as a season of Southern Appalachian foodways programs emphasizing community and equity.

Between June and September, the nonprofit is offering sessions devoted to cooking with the discarded roots of fruits and flowers, the influence of forced migration on cuisine, regional stoneground flours, racism in the wine industry and “Oysters as Crafted Objects,” a moderated discussion between Herman and a Spruce Pine, N.C. metalsmith.

According to Center for Craft curator Marilyn Zapf, who will serve as moderator, Herman and David Clemons will talk about decorative items created for oyster consumption, such as knives.

But they’ll also explore the craft that oyster farmers practice when they grow oysters with aesthetics in mind, controlling the bivalves’ size and shape through seeding and harvesting methods.

“Something I think is so wonderful about craft is craft artists have the skills to make something uniform, even if it’s handmade, but they also have the ability to make something unique,” Zapf said. “It’s deciding when to flex which muscle.”

For many craftspeople, Zapf added, craft also entails paying attention to the environment, such as when “wood has its own expression (that) needs to be realized.

Oysters are inseparable from the natural world, Herman said.

“An oyster is a liquid animal,” he said. “It tastes exactly like its last address. When you taste an oyster, you are tasting the full breath of marine ecologies, which include what rivers empty into the sounds or bays or vast wetlands of the Lowcountry.”

Contemporary diners expect all that complexity to be packed into a three-inch-long shell. If an oyster gets much bigger, oyster bars and their customers are likely to reject it as unappealingly large. Since oysters kept growing when the pandemic held down demand for them, Herman has lately been working on a project to smoke oversized oysters grown along the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

He first had to figure out how to lightly steam the oysters before smoking them. Then he had to devise a technique for extracting them efficiently and intact from their shells.

“A mangled oyster does not have a lot of appeal,” he said.

Turns out it helps to have the right oyster knife.