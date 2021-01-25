The Post and Courier Food section is checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the four featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.

Harold's Cabin: Bees are busy

John Schumacher, owner of Harold’s Cabin, last week posed a question in this column to which he didn’t have an answer: “When will most customers feel like going out to dine?”

One reader had a good guess, shared with Schumacher via e-mail:

“That would be right now, looking at your fellow restaurateurs, as well as talking to folks; looking at social media (and) reading about new openings in the paper,” the reader wrote in a supportive message, surmising, “It must be an incredible burden for you to stay your course.”

Staying the course for Schumacher means not allowing any patrons on the property. The neighborhood bees, though, are still welcome.

When beekeeper Michael Moore last week checked on the restaurant’s rooftop hive, he mentioned to Schumacher that the bees produced about 100 pounds of honey in 2020.

About one-quarter of that output was consumed by the bees, who surely have no idea that there are fewer people in the building beneath them to enjoy the 75-pound surplus.

Butcher & Bee: When one door closes

A closed door usually symbolizes a potential opportunity only when it’s pictured on a guidance counselor’s wall. But in the case of Butcher & Bee, a closed door really did represent a source of revenue waiting to be seized.

Specifically, it was the door to the restaurant’s private dining room, which is rarely booked on a weeknight. Realizing it was likely to be empty on a recent Wednesday, with his family fresh off the road from Atlanta and not keen for another takeout meal, owner Michael Shemtov conscripted it for dinner.

His first thought was that his young children could be rowdy in the bounded space without bothering guests. His second thought was that he probably wasn’t the only one who saw the appeal of a room without other customers in it.

“It’s meant to be if you haven’t dined out yet and want to try it,” Shemtov says of the setup.

Butcher & Bee is now offering the closed-off dining room on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays with a $100 minimum.

Even if the room is booked every time it’s available, Shemtov isn’t counting on a windfall. But he suspects it could amount to “a couple hundred bucks” which the restaurant wouldn’t have collected otherwise.

And, after all, “the door was just closed.”

Vintage Lounge: Not such interesting times

In Los Angeles, where even outdoor dining remains illegal, the food headlines last week were bleak:

“COVID-19 is crushing Mexico City’s food scene and the culinary energy has made it thrilling.”

“Defiance of coronavirus dining ban grows as restaurants flounder.”

“Growing food without dirt? You should try it at home.”

In other words, there is no shortage of vexing food-and-beverage problems to discuss in southern California.

But in Charleston? Vintage Lounge owner Nathan Wheeler’s biggest current challenge is ginning up material for this column. Under the dog-bites-man rule of newsworthiness, it’s hard to argue that ordering extra Champagne for Valentine’s Day or hiring more servers for the busy spring travel season are developments which ought to be reported right away.

“I wish we had more to discuss,” Wheeler says.

Of course, with a global pandemic still underway, no news might qualify as the biggest news of all.

Chasing Sage: Using their noodles

At Chasing Sage, which is still operating under the Everybody Loves Ramen banner, udon is out. Soba is in.

There was nothing wrong with the shrimp udon, owner Walter Edward stresses, except that people ordering ramen are disinclined to order it. In fairness, the pop-up isn’t called Everybody Loves Japanese Soups of Various Kinds. Customers come with ramen in mind.

And if you’re serving a seafood dish, “you want to make sure you’re flying through it,” Edward says.

So starting this week, the team is switching to soba noodles with sesame oil, a dish which has both personal and regional resonance. Even though he’s not an avid cook, Edward’s father long ago perfected shumai, challah and “hot-and-cold noodles” with chili oil.

“I have pictures of my kids where they were young, slurping down his noodles,” Edward says.

Edward describes those noodles as “soba-ish,” but he and fellow chef-owner Forrest Brunton aren’t the type to settle for “ish.” After trying to make soba from commercially available buckwheat, they realized they needed buckwheat flour milled specifically for soba production.

In the U.S., there are only two mills making flour in the ni-hachi style, one of which is Anson Mills in Columbia.

Placing a special order for the flour reminded Edward and Brunton of one more reason they abandoned the perpetual pivot mode in which they opened, requiring them to create a menu from scratch every few weeks. When they were pinballing from Korean to French to Moroccan cooking, they couldn’t order products in advance or adjust their plans according to what was available.

For instance, they closed out their Thai pop-up just before Spade & Clover started harvesting galangal root.

But now that they’re sticking with one concept, they have more flexibility. When this past weekend they had a chance to buy local albacore for Sushi Saturday, another fixture of the Everybody Loves Ramen approach, they didn’t have to tell the captain that they’d moved on to Hungarian food.