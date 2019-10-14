In deference to unrelenting nostalgia for La Fourchette, Perig Goulet is bringing back a selection of French standards from the late downtown Charleston restaurant.
“Other French restaurants have opened, but you realize they didn’t do the same classics, especially cassoulet and coq au vin,” says Goulet, who sold La Fourchette in 2013, following an eight-year run on King Street.
Goulet in 2017 returned to the restaurant business with Goulette, which he envisioned as a casual, neighborhood bistro specializing in rotisserie chicken and twice-fried duck fat frites. While Goulette was well-reviewed and popular with diners, Goulet says, “Locals apparently really miss La Fourchette.”
So did Goulet’s longtime chef, Kyle Yarbrough, who Goulet admits was getting tired of grilling meat and slicing goat cheese. “Simple is good for the customers, but a chef likes to be challenged,” Goulet says.
While Goulette won’t entirely abandon its existing menu, the restaurant by this weekend will offer more elaborate dishes with luxurious touches. Among them is foie gras, a delicacy at odds with the affordable experience that Goulet initially strove to create. But Goulet says he discovered that customers were surprisingly suspicious of budget-friendly pricing.
“It’s so funny,” Goulet says. “It looks like sometimes people like (food) because it’s expensive: In their minds, it’s like, ‘It’s expensive, so it has to be good.”
In order to spend more time on developing its dinner business, Goulette earlier this month nixed lunch service. But Goulet says the restaurant will offer a happy hour starting at 4 p.m., featuring smaller versions of menu additions.
“I don’t want to be the French-in-your face I used to be, but it will be more comfort food,” Goulet says, adding that he’s now working with his distributor to locate a favorite garlic sausage that’s no longer readily available for order.
“The locals’ favorites are back,” he says. “Everybody will be happy.”
Goulette is located at 210 Rutledge Ave.