Owlbear Cafe is now open in Mount Pleasant

Opening a new restaurant is not a game. In the case of Owlbear Cafe in Mount Pleasant, it’s about 200 of them.

Sarah Reuter and Marshall Tyers, a couple engaged to be married, had trouble finding a Charleston-area cafe where they could eat and drink well while playing board games. They hope to correct that situation with Owlbear, where the in-house collection runs from Battleship and Mystery Date Game to Tides of Madness and Catan Seafarers.

"We love supporting our local businesses, but breweries are often too loud and many other restaurants and cafes didn't want people sticking around that long," said Tyers, who adds that the cafe's name is drawn from Dungeons & Dragons.

As for food and beverage selections, Owlbear is serving waffles in the morning and salads, sandwiches and soups at midday, as well as coffee drinks, beer and wine.

Owlbear Cafe, 1964 Riviera Drive, Suite J, is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. To learn more, call 843-936-3869 or go to owlbearcafe.com.