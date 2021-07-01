Out of the public eye, downtown Charleston bar still serves city's most recognizable drink

Only liquor distributors know for sure which drink is downed most frequently in Charleston, but there’s little doubt which drink has been seen more than any other: For close to 600 weeks in a row, Grill 225’s Nitrotini graced the entire back page of Charleston Scene, its liquid nitrogen vapors spilling down the sides of the entertainment supplement.

More than two dozen kinds of deep-chilled Nitrotinis are still on the bar menu at the downtown Charleston steakhouse, housed in the Market Pavilion Hotel, including one flavored with lychee juice and another designed to taste like s’mores.

But in a pandemic adjustment that’s been little remarked upon, the long-running ad campaign ended in March 2020, six months before The Post and Courier stopped printing the standalone section.

Grill 225 spokeswoman Elaina England wasn’t available to comment on the ad, which is stored safely in countless Charlestonians’ mental image banks.

The Nitrotini, billed as “the coldest and most refreshing cocktail you have ever tasted,” made its first appearance in The Post and Courier on July 16, 2009, just days before the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s moonwalk.

“Grill 225, 225 East Bay St., presents the super-chilled martini, the Nitrotini. Cooled to minus 320 degrees and offered in 20 compositions. What's hot is very cold,” the Chew on This column item read in full. The cocktail soon thereafter settled into its Charleston Scene spot.

Two years later, the Market Pavilion Hotel received a trademark for the term "nitrotini"’ which then also served as a domain name.

That website is gone now, so Nitrotini fans have to consult the red hazard tag fastened to the stem of every Nitrotini glass to learn they could face “severe burns, permanent internal organ damage and other detrimental health problems” if they don’t let the liquid nitrogen clouds dissipate before drinking.

“It’s such a fun drink; the presentation is so cool,” said Gabrielle Zendan, a Charlotte resident who nearly a decade ago joined the ranks of Nitrotini devotees.

Zendan first heard about Nitrotinis from her mother, who had stayed at the Market Pavilion Hotel on vacation. While walking to and from the elevator to her room, she noticed drinkers with gaseous white puffs cascading over their cocktails. Immediately intrigued by the description, Zendan went online to look it up.

As soon as Zendan turned 21, she booked a girls’ trip to Charleston, planning to kick off the festivities with a self-guided martini tour.

“We started at the Market Pavilion,” Zendan recalled in a phone interview. “We all ordered different Nitrotinis and I was taking lots of pictures and videos. Charleston was a hub for good food then, but there weren’t those Instagrammable places, so having a drink like that was so fun.”

She continued, “When you go to Charleston, you’ve got to go to Peninsula Grill for the coconut cake and Anson for the fried flounder and Market Pavilion for the Nitrotini.”

On a recent visit, Zendan tried to check the last of those compulsory stops off her list but didn’t see any Nitrotini action when she peered through the hotel windows.

“They were still all dark,” she said. “I was super bummed.”

According to a Market Pavilion manager, the Grill 225 bar reopened in December 2020, but the hotel is trying to limit customer traffic because of its staff shortage. When I went to Grill 225 earlier this week to try the drink I’d seen but never sampled, a security guard stopped me at the front door and asked where I was going.

“Wait here,” he said after learning I was hoping for a seat at the bar. Several minutes later, he returned with the OK to admit me.

I sat next to a couple from Greensboro who ordered a bourbon Nitrotini to share. As it fumed, the man texted a photo of the presentation to his son, suggesting he add it to his restaurant’s menu. “That’s seriously good,” the woman said, sipping as my gin Nitrotini arrived. “Do you want us to take your picture?”

As advertised, the Nitrotini was both visually striking and very cold. It was not dangerous, though. The man who made my drink said the worst that can happen to an impatient drinker is the vapors will pour out of her nose (which maybe isn’t so bad.)

Still, I’m not sure I need to rush back to Grill 225 to drink more Nitrotinis. I’m happy just to see them.

After almost a yearlong hiatus, Market Pavilion in February started running its familiar ad again. It’s printed inside the paper, and now only publishes once every three weeks, but the Ice Wine Nitrotini is back on display. The Charleston drinking landscape never looked quite right without it.